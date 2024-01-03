Ottawa Man Arrested for Assaulting Police Officer with Glass Bottle

In a dramatic turn of events on Bank Street in Ottawa, a police officer was assaulted with a glass bottle by a man suspected of robbery. The incident, which unfolded around 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the KCBO located at 853 Bank St., led to the arrest of a 32-year-old man.

Altercation Leads to Assault on Police Officer

The suspect, later identified as Jacob Young-Pine, was reportedly involved in a theft at the liquor store. Upon responding to the disturbance, police encountered Young-Pine in the vicinity. As officers approached him, the situation escalated rapidly. Young-Pine allegedly struck an officer twice on the head with a glass bottle, causing a head injury. In spite of the injury, the officer managed to deploy a conducted energy weapon, commonly known as a taser, to subdue Young-Pine.

Officer Injured, Suspect Arrested

Following the altercation, the injured officer received medical attention, although the details of his condition remain undisclosed. Young-Pine was arrested and now faces a slew of charges, the most serious of which include assault with a weapon on a police officer and causing bodily harm. Other charges include resisting arrest, theft under $5,000, assault, and causing a disturbance.

Case Proceeds to Court

This high-profile case is set to be heard in court on Wednesday. The incident has drawn attention to the risks law enforcement officers face in the line of duty. While the altercation serves as a reminder of the dangers police officers encounter, it also underscores the commitment and resilience they demonstrate in upholding public safety.