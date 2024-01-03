en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Ottawa Man Arrested for Assaulting Police Officer with Glass Bottle

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:58 pm EST
Ottawa Man Arrested for Assaulting Police Officer with Glass Bottle

In a dramatic turn of events on Bank Street in Ottawa, a police officer was assaulted with a glass bottle by a man suspected of robbery. The incident, which unfolded around 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the KCBO located at 853 Bank St., led to the arrest of a 32-year-old man.

Altercation Leads to Assault on Police Officer

The suspect, later identified as Jacob Young-Pine, was reportedly involved in a theft at the liquor store. Upon responding to the disturbance, police encountered Young-Pine in the vicinity. As officers approached him, the situation escalated rapidly. Young-Pine allegedly struck an officer twice on the head with a glass bottle, causing a head injury. In spite of the injury, the officer managed to deploy a conducted energy weapon, commonly known as a taser, to subdue Young-Pine.

Officer Injured, Suspect Arrested

Following the altercation, the injured officer received medical attention, although the details of his condition remain undisclosed. Young-Pine was arrested and now faces a slew of charges, the most serious of which include assault with a weapon on a police officer and causing bodily harm. Other charges include resisting arrest, theft under $5,000, assault, and causing a disturbance.

Case Proceeds to Court

This high-profile case is set to be heard in court on Wednesday. The incident has drawn attention to the risks law enforcement officers face in the line of duty. While the altercation serves as a reminder of the dangers police officers encounter, it also underscores the commitment and resilience they demonstrate in upholding public safety.

0
Canada Crime Law
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
1 min ago
Midori Group Inc. Withdraws Securities Offering, Triggers Market Sell-Off
In an unexpected turn of events, British Columbia-based corporation, Midori Group Inc., has revoked its registration statement on Form F-1 from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company initially filed this statement as part of a proposed securities offering, but has now decided to postpone the offering. Midori Calls Off Securities Offering The registration
Midori Group Inc. Withdraws Securities Offering, Triggers Market Sell-Off
Canada Tackles Rising Living Costs, Blue Jays Fans Disappointed by Ohtani's Move
8 mins ago
Canada Tackles Rising Living Costs, Blue Jays Fans Disappointed by Ohtani's Move
Icy Conditions Trigger Vehicle Accident in Elmira: Hydro Pole Knocked Down
9 mins ago
Icy Conditions Trigger Vehicle Accident in Elmira: Hydro Pole Knocked Down
MV Coho Ferry to Pause Operations; Arizona Border Crossings to Reopen
3 mins ago
MV Coho Ferry to Pause Operations; Arizona Border Crossings to Reopen
Chrystia Freeland's Transportation Expenses Scrutinized Amid Climate Advocacy
6 mins ago
Chrystia Freeland's Transportation Expenses Scrutinized Amid Climate Advocacy
Province-Wide Warrant Issued for Kelowna's Most Wanted, Corey James Pashe
7 mins ago
Province-Wide Warrant Issued for Kelowna's Most Wanted, Corey James Pashe
Latest Headlines
World News
Chelsea FC Signs New Sponsorship Deal with Cryptocurrency Company BingX
20 seconds
Chelsea FC Signs New Sponsorship Deal with Cryptocurrency Company BingX
Medicare Premium Double Payment: An Issue Faced by Many
23 seconds
Medicare Premium Double Payment: An Issue Faced by Many
Chelsea FC Inks Sponsorship Deal with Crypto Firm BingX
39 seconds
Chelsea FC Inks Sponsorship Deal with Crypto Firm BingX
Michigan Proposes Homeless Bill of Rights Amid Rising Homelessness
1 min
Michigan Proposes Homeless Bill of Rights Amid Rising Homelessness
Prime Minister Albanese's Undisclosed Meeting with Qantas CEO Sparks Controversy
1 min
Prime Minister Albanese's Undisclosed Meeting with Qantas CEO Sparks Controversy
Tronox BSBL A-Grade Basketball Season 2024: A Packed Schedule Post-Holiday Break
1 min
Tronox BSBL A-Grade Basketball Season 2024: A Packed Schedule Post-Holiday Break
Unprecedented 23 Wickets Fall in a Day at Newlands, Casting Spotlight on Pitch Conditions
2 mins
Unprecedented 23 Wickets Fall in a Day at Newlands, Casting Spotlight on Pitch Conditions
Peshawar High Court Grants Protective Bail to PTI Leader Zartaj Gul Amidst Corruption Allegations
2 mins
Peshawar High Court Grants Protective Bail to PTI Leader Zartaj Gul Amidst Corruption Allegations
Kenyan Government Proposes Resource Pool to Bolster Universal Health Coverage
2 mins
Kenyan Government Proposes Resource Pool to Bolster Universal Health Coverage
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
36 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
38 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
1 hour
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar
3 hours
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app