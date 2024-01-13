Ottawa Grapples with Significant Winter Storm: Power Outages and Cleanup Efforts Underway

On Friday night, a severe winter storm descended upon Ottawa and its surroundings, leading to a substantial snowfall and power disruptions. The storm dumped eleven centimetres of snow overnight, and the snowfall persisted into Saturday. Notably, Environment Canada issued winter storm warnings for the region, with certain communities west of Brockville, Ontario, spared. As Saturday dawned, cleanup efforts began in earnest, with Hydro Ottawa’s crews poised to tackle the situation.

Power Outages and Restoration

By 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, power outages were reported by 660 Hydro Ottawa customers. The power disruptions predominantly affected locations along a line from Elgin Street and Argyle Avenue to the vicinity of the Lees O-Train station. The estimated restoration was set for 11:00 a.m. Hydro One, on the other hand, was working to restore power to about 60 customers in eastern Ontario, while 17 Hydro-Québec customers in the Outaouais were without power.

City’s Response and Transit Disruptions

Ottawa implemented a winter parking ban from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, while Gatineau enacted a similar ban starting at 3 a.m. Saturday until further notice. Major roads, including Baseline and Bank Street, as well as the downtown area, were being cleared by crews. OC Transpo, the city’s transit service, implemented measures to minimize disruptions caused by the storm. They aimed to de-ice overhead wires for electric vehicles and keep transit lines clear. Out of 6,000 bus stops, seven typically face service discontinuation during winter storms due to unsafe conditions on steep hills or slopes. An update on the city’s transit network post-storm was expected later on Saturday.

Looking Ahead

As the city grapples with the aftermath of the storm, the focus now is on ensuring the safety and convenience of the residents. In the face of extreme weather, the resilience and preparedness of the city’s infrastructure and emergency services are being put to the test. The response to the storm will provide valuable lessons for future weather events, and the city’s ability to adapt and respond will determine how well it can weather future storms.