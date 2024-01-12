Ottawa Firefighter Injured in Roof Collapse during Residential Blaze

A firefighter in Barrhaven, Ottawa, suffered injuries following a partial roof collapse while combating a blaze in a residential area. The incident unfolded on a chilly Friday at a single-family home, located at 23 Sutcliffe Terrace. The firefighter who was struck by the collapsing roof managed to self-extricate with the aid of his team and was promptly transported to the hospital for treatment.

Fire Originates in Garage and Spreads

The fire originated in the garage of the home and rapidly spread to the adjacent dwelling. Despite the extensive damage to both houses, the fire services demonstrated commendable skill in preventing the complete destruction of the neighboring home. The family of four, who resided in the initial house, managed to escape unscathed but are now displaced.

Rescue of Pets and Control of Fire

In addition to the human rescue, Ottawa Fire Services also saved five pets, including three dogs, a cat, and a rabbit. Some of these animals required oxygen, underlining the severity of the situation. The fire was successfully brought under control at 2:37 p.m., marking a significant success for the fire services amid the chaos.

Impact on Local Transportation

The emergency led to the closure of several streets in the vicinity of Sutcliffe Terrace, causing disruptions to school bus routes. The Ottawa School Transportation Authority swiftly issued a statement notifying families in Barrhaven of potential delays and advised them to monitor updates on their website. The authority also coordinated with schools to arrange for the pickup of children affected by the street closures, thus managing to turn a potential crisis into a well-handled situation.