Ottawa Fire Services Thwarts Vehicle Fire Threat at Local Restaurant

In a recent display of swift and efficient response, the Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) successfully managed a potential disaster at a St. Hubert restaurant on St. Laurent. The incident involved a vehicle fire that posed a significant threat to the restaurant’s building due to its close proximity.

Emergency Call and Prompt Response

The emergency call was received at approximately 12:10 p.m., on a Tuesday afternoon. The OFS promptly dispatched their fire crews to the location in the eastern part of the capital. On arrival, firefighters were faced with an alarming sight: one of the restaurant’s delivery cars was fully engulfed in flames.

Control and Extinguishing of the Blaze

Despite the overwhelming odds, the fire crews managed to control and extinguish the blaze by 12:17 p.m., a mere seven minutes after their arrival. The efficiency and promptness of the firefighters played a crucial role in mitigating the risk of the fire spreading to the adjacent building.

Aftermath and Ventilation Efforts

Having successfully put out the fire, the firefighters’ work was far from over. They proceeded to ventilate the residual smoke that had infiltrated the restaurant. Their due diligence and continued efforts ensured the restaurant building received no damage from the fire or smoke. This incident stands as a testament to the dedication and efficiency of the Ottawa Fire Services, whose prompt action prevented what could have been a significant disaster.