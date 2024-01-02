en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Ottawa Fire Services Thwarts Vehicle Fire Threat at Local Restaurant

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:57 pm EST
Ottawa Fire Services Thwarts Vehicle Fire Threat at Local Restaurant

In a recent display of swift and efficient response, the Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) successfully managed a potential disaster at a St. Hubert restaurant on St. Laurent. The incident involved a vehicle fire that posed a significant threat to the restaurant’s building due to its close proximity.

Emergency Call and Prompt Response

The emergency call was received at approximately 12:10 p.m., on a Tuesday afternoon. The OFS promptly dispatched their fire crews to the location in the eastern part of the capital. On arrival, firefighters were faced with an alarming sight: one of the restaurant’s delivery cars was fully engulfed in flames.

Control and Extinguishing of the Blaze

Despite the overwhelming odds, the fire crews managed to control and extinguish the blaze by 12:17 p.m., a mere seven minutes after their arrival. The efficiency and promptness of the firefighters played a crucial role in mitigating the risk of the fire spreading to the adjacent building.

Aftermath and Ventilation Efforts

Having successfully put out the fire, the firefighters’ work was far from over. They proceeded to ventilate the residual smoke that had infiltrated the restaurant. Their due diligence and continued efforts ensured the restaurant building received no damage from the fire or smoke. This incident stands as a testament to the dedication and efficiency of the Ottawa Fire Services, whose prompt action prevented what could have been a significant disaster.

0
Accidents Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Eve Tragedy: SUV Collides with Horse Carriage in Chestertown

By Rafia Tasleem

Electrical Wall Heater Sparks Accidental Fire in Washington

By Salman Khan

Scottish Teachers Awarded £541,499 in Compensation Amidst Rising School Violence

By BNN Correspondents

Courtroom Divided over Sentencing in Tragic UTV Crash

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Day Car Accident in Kelowna: One Critically Injured, Power ...
@Accidents · 2 mins
New Year's Day Car Accident in Kelowna: One Critically Injured, Power ...
heart comment 0
Explosives Detonated by Juveniles in Kent Sounder Station Parking Garage: No Injuries Reported

By BNN Correspondents

Explosives Detonated by Juveniles in Kent Sounder Station Parking Garage: No Injuries Reported
Pedestrian Michael Ochoa Tragically Killed in Phoenix Collision

By Quadri Adejumo

Pedestrian Michael Ochoa Tragically Killed in Phoenix Collision
A Tragic Accident Claims the Life of Amanda Taylor in Mississippi

By Momen Zellmi

A Tragic Accident Claims the Life of Amanda Taylor in Mississippi
Deer Collision on U.S. Route 61 Claims Life of Young Woman

By BNN Correspondents

Deer Collision on U.S. Route 61 Claims Life of Young Woman
Latest Headlines
World News
Cambridge Elects Former Mayor E. Denise Simmons, Ending Sumbul Siddiqui's Two-Term Reign
2 mins
Cambridge Elects Former Mayor E. Denise Simmons, Ending Sumbul Siddiqui's Two-Term Reign
Cincinnati Bearcats' Promising Quest for NCAA Tournament Return
2 mins
Cincinnati Bearcats' Promising Quest for NCAA Tournament Return
David Warner's Farewell: More Than Just a Goodbye on the Cricket Pitch
2 mins
David Warner's Farewell: More Than Just a Goodbye on the Cricket Pitch
Sri Lanka's Ethnic Tensions: A Battle Over Historical Religious Claims
2 mins
Sri Lanka's Ethnic Tensions: A Battle Over Historical Religious Claims
Lead Contamination Lingers in Durham Parks into 2024
2 mins
Lead Contamination Lingers in Durham Parks into 2024
Harnessing the New Year Energy for Fitness: Expert Advice
2 mins
Harnessing the New Year Energy for Fitness: Expert Advice
Chester's New City Government: A Day of Power Struggles and Promising Changes
2 mins
Chester's New City Government: A Day of Power Struggles and Promising Changes
Willmar Recreation Board Proposes Outdoor Ice Rink Construction with Remaining Sales Tax Funds
2 mins
Willmar Recreation Board Proposes Outdoor Ice Rink Construction with Remaining Sales Tax Funds
Wellpath Under Fire: Accusations of Inadequate Care in Massachusetts Prisons
3 mins
Wellpath Under Fire: Accusations of Inadequate Care in Massachusetts Prisons
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
23 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app