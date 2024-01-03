Ottawa Courthouse Constable’s Winter Clothing Drive for Released Prisoners Faces Crisis

In the heart of Ottawa, Special Constable Susanne Kelly stands as a beacon of hope for individuals released from prison during the harsh winter months. For over two decades, she has been spearheading a unique initiative at the Ottawa Courthouse, collecting winter clothing for those released from jail who are ill-equipped to face the biting cold. Kelly’s efforts stem from her observation that many of these individuals, often arrested during warmer months or at night, are severely underdressed for the cold weather.

Wading Through a Crisis

However, the initiative is currently grappling with a severe shortage of donations. Kelly describes the situation as being at ‘crisis level.’ The scarcity of men’s ski jackets and winter boots is particularly acute. Yet, she remains undeterred, continuing to rally for clothing and cash donations from courthouse staff, comprising lawyers and judges, among others. The community can contribute by dropping off donations at either the Ottawa Courthouse or select local defence lawyers’ offices.

The Social Safety Net Paradox

Defence lawyer Michael Spratt underscores the importance of Kelly’s work to the community. He points to the larger issue at hand: the glaring gaps in social safety nets for people transitioning out of the criminal justice system. Spratt proposes that legislative measures or funding should be put in place to formalize and extend support to such initiatives.

A Community Effort

Peter Tilley, CEO of the Ottawa Mission, also acknowledges this challenge. Local organizations strain under the weight of trying to meet the needs of newcomers to Canada, including refugees and asylum seekers braving their first Canadian winter. Commending Kelly’s tireless efforts, Tilley underscores the need for community support in helping these individuals reintegrate into society. The battle against the cold, he implies, is waged not just with warm clothing but with the warmth of community compassion and support.