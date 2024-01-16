Ottawa Constable Dodges Jail Time for On-Duty Assault: Implications and Reactions

In a courtroom in Ottawa, Constable Goran Beric narrowly escaped jail time, despite being convicted of assault while on duty at an Ottawa Community Housing complex. The event, which took place on August 4, 2021, unfolded at 506 Bronson Avenue, with Beric and several other officers responding to an incident. Video footage, an essential piece of court evidence, depicted Beric placing his foot on a man's head for a substantial duration of approximately two minutes during the altercation.

Fallout of the Verdict

Even in light of the conviction, Beric was granted a suspended sentence and ordered to abide by a 30-month probation period. This decision has stirred reactions in various quarters. The Ottawa Police Association has expressed disappointment with the verdict, even hinting at a possible appeal. They emphasized the importance of support for all parties involved, including Beric himself, who remains suspended from the Ottawa Police Service (OPS).

Reflections from the OPS and Ottawa Community Housing

The OPS is currently weighing its options concerning further actions following the court's decision. While Beric remains on paid suspension, an internal affairs review is underway. On the other hand, Ottawa Community Housing has remained reticent on the sentence. However, they reiterated their commitment to ensuring tenant safety and stressed the importance of collaborative partnerships for community welfare.

Forsyth's Case - Another Officer in Hot Water

In a related development, Jarrott Forsyth, an officer with the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service, faces a predicament of his own. Forsyth has pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting his estranged wife and issuing death threats against her. The officer adamantly refused to provide a DNA sample, despite the judge's warning about the potential consequences. As a result of his actions, Forsyth was demoted and placed on an 18-month probation, with mandatory counseling for domestic violence, anger management, and substance and alcohol abuse. He is also prohibited from contacting his wife unless it pertains to a family court order.