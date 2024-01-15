Ottawa-Born Professor Receives Fulbright Scholarship for Syrian Refugee Research

An Ottawa-born professor, Samer Abboud, now an associate professor at Villanova University, Pennsylvania, has recently been granted a Fulbright scholarship. The primary focus of Abboud’s research, facilitated by the scholarship, will be to investigate the experiences of Syrian refugees settling in the Canadian capital, Ottawa.

Abboud’s Connection to Syria

Ever since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Abboud has concentrated his research efforts on Syria. His deep interest in the plight of Syrians displaced by the conflict led him to this unique study. This research aims to understand the varied experiences of these refugees, depending upon their location within Canada.

Settlement of Syrian Refugees in Ottawa

The first wave of Syrian refugees landed on Canadian soil in 2015. That year, Ottawa became the new home for over 1,700 refugees. As the capital city, Ottawa’s vast Arabic-speaking community and extensive resources create a distinct environment for the refugees. Despite the available support, refugees face numerous challenges with integration. These issues range from dealing with neighbours, schools, to navigating the legal system.

Deeper Understanding of the Immigrant Experience

Abboud’s research intends to shed light on the complex emotions and experiences of these refugees. Some find contentment in their new Canadian homes, while others harbour a desire to return to Syria. This longing persists despite the ongoing conflict and laws that potentially threaten property rights for the displaced in Syria. The insights gained from Abboud’s research are expected to contribute significantly to the broader discussions around the long-term well-being and support for refugees in their host countries.