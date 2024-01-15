en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Ottawa-Born Professor Receives Fulbright Scholarship for Syrian Refugee Research

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:38 am EST
Ottawa-Born Professor Receives Fulbright Scholarship for Syrian Refugee Research

An Ottawa-born professor, Samer Abboud, now an associate professor at Villanova University, Pennsylvania, has recently been granted a Fulbright scholarship. The primary focus of Abboud’s research, facilitated by the scholarship, will be to investigate the experiences of Syrian refugees settling in the Canadian capital, Ottawa.

Abboud’s Connection to Syria

Ever since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Abboud has concentrated his research efforts on Syria. His deep interest in the plight of Syrians displaced by the conflict led him to this unique study. This research aims to understand the varied experiences of these refugees, depending upon their location within Canada.

Settlement of Syrian Refugees in Ottawa

The first wave of Syrian refugees landed on Canadian soil in 2015. That year, Ottawa became the new home for over 1,700 refugees. As the capital city, Ottawa’s vast Arabic-speaking community and extensive resources create a distinct environment for the refugees. Despite the available support, refugees face numerous challenges with integration. These issues range from dealing with neighbours, schools, to navigating the legal system.

Deeper Understanding of the Immigrant Experience

Abboud’s research intends to shed light on the complex emotions and experiences of these refugees. Some find contentment in their new Canadian homes, while others harbour a desire to return to Syria. This longing persists despite the ongoing conflict and laws that potentially threaten property rights for the displaced in Syria. The insights gained from Abboud’s research are expected to contribute significantly to the broader discussions around the long-term well-being and support for refugees in their host countries.

0
Canada Refugees
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
54 seconds ago
Saskatchewan Schools Announce Bus Cancellations Amid Extreme Cold
In the face of extreme temperatures plummeting to a bitter -46C with windchill, a host of school divisions across Saskatchewan have announced bus cancellations for the day of January 15th. Among these is the Prairie Spirit School Division, which has taken to their website to inform students and parents of the halting of transport services,
Saskatchewan Schools Announce Bus Cancellations Amid Extreme Cold
DavidsTea Inc. Navigates Operational Challenges Amid Declining Sales
20 mins ago
DavidsTea Inc. Navigates Operational Challenges Amid Declining Sales
Saskatchewan Grapples with Extreme Cold, Community Engagement, and Local Incidents
21 mins ago
Saskatchewan Grapples with Extreme Cold, Community Engagement, and Local Incidents
TDG Gold Corp. Unveils High-Grade Mineralization in A-Zone: Geophysical Data Analysis Update
5 mins ago
TDG Gold Corp. Unveils High-Grade Mineralization in A-Zone: Geophysical Data Analysis Update
Industry Veteran Rob Keam Takes Helm as New Sales Manager at APD
6 mins ago
Industry Veteran Rob Keam Takes Helm as New Sales Manager at APD
Alberta's Imported Medicine Complications: A Cautionary Tale
19 mins ago
Alberta's Imported Medicine Complications: A Cautionary Tale
Latest Headlines
World News
Zanaco FC Breaks Winless Streak, Kansanshi Dynamos Continue Unbeaten Run in FAZ Super League
8 seconds
Zanaco FC Breaks Winless Streak, Kansanshi Dynamos Continue Unbeaten Run in FAZ Super League
Promising Phase 3 Trial Results for Vtama Cream in Treating Atopic Dermatitis
13 seconds
Promising Phase 3 Trial Results for Vtama Cream in Treating Atopic Dermatitis
Odisha Congress Calls for Apology from Chief Minister over Alleged Disrespect to Lord Jagannath
23 seconds
Odisha Congress Calls for Apology from Chief Minister over Alleged Disrespect to Lord Jagannath
Iowa Caucuses Stir Political Waters, MLK Day Unfolds Surprises, and an Adventure Begins
24 seconds
Iowa Caucuses Stir Political Waters, MLK Day Unfolds Surprises, and an Adventure Begins
BNP Leader Hacked to Death in Bangladesh: A Grim Spotlight on Rising Political Violence
24 seconds
BNP Leader Hacked to Death in Bangladesh: A Grim Spotlight on Rising Political Violence
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
25 seconds
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Kaizer Chiefs Youth Coach Celebrates Player Promotion to First Team
33 seconds
Kaizer Chiefs Youth Coach Celebrates Player Promotion to First Team
Unveiled Antitrust Documents Expose Tensions in UFC Contract Negotiations
37 seconds
Unveiled Antitrust Documents Expose Tensions in UFC Contract Negotiations
Mini First Aid and Savlon Empower Students with Life-Saving Skills
40 seconds
Mini First Aid and Savlon Empower Students with Life-Saving Skills
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
25 seconds
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
21 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app