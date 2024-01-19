Ottawa and Canadian Government Respond to Extreme Weather with Emergency Shelter

In the face of extreme weather conditions, the Government of Canada and the City of Ottawa have joined forces to provide a safe, warm indoors for those most vulnerable, including the homeless. The temporary emergency shelter will be set up at the Graham Spry building, situated at 250 Lanark Avenue. This building, which is currently in the process of alienation by Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC), is one of the federal government's assets.

Emergency Shelter to Open on January 20

The shelter will open its doors on January 20, ready to accommodate up to 45 people at a time. The initiative is part of PSPC's broader strategy of using its surplus properties to benefit the community, including addressing housing needs. This collaboration is seen as a more viable option than the previous temporary location. It is estimated that about 190 residents were unsheltered as of this Thursday, with the city working diligently to provide constructive dialogue and additional supplies for those braving the outdoor winter conditions.

City's Fixed Shelter Options at Full Capacity

The city's fixed shelter options are operating at maximum capacity, leading to the opening of additional overflow centers to accommodate more people. The government is also pondering more permanent solutions, such as large 'sprung structures', but these could take up to eight months to implement. Despite these initiatives, some individuals prefer to stay unsheltered even in the harshest weather conditions.

Long-term Plan Under Development

Alongside this immediate action, PSPC is also crafting a strategic long-term plan. This plan is geared towards optimizing the use of federal real estate, reducing operating expenses, lowering greenhouse gas emissions, and contributing to local community development.