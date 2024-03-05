OSM/MFM Script Angel Accelerator: Boost for Manitoba Screenwriters with $10K Mentorships

On Screen Manitoba, in collaboration with Manitoba Film & Music, has unveiled the latest cohort of screenwriters poised to redefine the landscape of film through the OSM/MFM Script Angel Feature Film Accelerator. This innovative mentorship program bridges the gap between local talents and international mentors, fostering the development of compelling feature film scripts. Among the chosen are Elizabeth Denny, Natalia Longley, Bisong Taiwo, BJ Verot with Drew Scurfield, and Sarah Yates-Howorth, each set to bring their unique narratives to the global stage.

Advertisment

Empowering Local Talent

The OSM/MFM Script Angel Feature Film Accelerator is not just about script development; it's a holistic mentorship valued at $10,000 for each selected team. This program aims to sculpt the raw talent of Manitoba's screenwriters, offering them personalized guidance from industry experts. Participants will delve into the nuances of storytelling, character development, and plot structuring, all while building invaluable networks within the film industry. The end goal? To elevate their scripts to a level ready for the international market.

A Diverse Selection of Stories

Advertisment

From Elizabeth Denny's Love, Old and New to Sarah Yates-Howorth's Lucky Lou Gets Game, the accelerator showcases a rich tapestry of stories waiting to be told. These narratives span a wide array of genres, reflecting the diverse voices and perspectives within Manitoba's creative community. Each project was meticulously selected by an external jury of international mentors, underscoring the program's commitment to fostering originality and excellence in storytelling.

Building a Stronger Film Community

Manitoba Film & Music CEO Lynne Skromeda's statement highlights the accelerator as a catalyst for nurturing Manitoba's screenwriting talent. By connecting these writers with seasoned professionals and offering them a platform to showcase their work, the program not only advances their careers but also enriches the province's film and television industry with fresh, compelling content. The Script Angel Feature Film Accelerator stands as a testament to the power of mentorship in unlocking the potential of emerging storytellers.

As the selected screenwriters embark on this journey of growth and discovery, the impact of their work will likely resonate beyond the borders of Manitoba. This program not only amplifies their voices but also sets the stage for a more inclusive and dynamic narrative landscape. The stories developed through this accelerator could very well become the next big hits in cinema, thanks to the unwavering support and vision of On Screen Manitoba and Manitoba Film & Music. As these screenwriters hone their craft and prepare to share their visions with the world, we're reminded of the transformative power of storytelling and the vital role mentorship plays in shaping the future of film.