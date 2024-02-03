Orphaned South African Girl Secures Right to Apply for Canadian Residency

In a stirring narrative of human fortitude and relentless determination, 10-year-old Ryleigh Ridland, a South African girl orphaned by the untimely death of her mother, has finally secured the right to apply for permanent residency in Canada on compassionate grounds.

A Fight for Family

For the past four years, Ryleigh's great aunt, Lisa Pyne Mercier, has been embarking on a harrowing journey to adopt Ryleigh and bring her to Canada. Ryleigh was discovered on a remote farm property near her mother's body, which had lain there for approximately a week. With her mother's death from presumed natural causes, Ryleigh was deemed an orphan under South African law, her biological father having waived all parental rights after their divorce in 2016.

Legal Hurdles and Heartache

However, the path to a new life in Canada was riddled with legal complexities. Ryleigh's initial application for permanent residence in Canada was denied because she did not meet the Canadian definition of an orphan, as her biological father is still alive. The family's saving grace came in the form of Toronto immigration lawyer Michael Battista, who appealed on humanitarian and compassionate grounds. Ryleigh's case, amplified by media attention, was reevaluated by a visa officer in South Africa.

Unwavering Commitment and a New Beginning

Pyne Mercier, who was named Ryleigh's legal guardian, exhausted thousands of dollars on legal fees to secure full guardianship and parental rights. The resounding moment of triumph arrived when Pyne Mercier received an unexpected notification from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada on January 30, indicating the nearing completion of the application process. The family is now nurturing hope that Ryleigh can embark on a new life in Canada. To help Ryleigh move past her traumatic experience, Pyne Mercier has chosen a new name for her, Leigh Pyne Mercier. Ryleigh's impending arrival in Canada stands as a poignant testament to her great aunt's unwavering commitment and the empathy of those who rallied behind this cause.