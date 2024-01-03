Orlans Residents Challenge City’s Traffic Calming Measures

Orlans’ residents are voicing concerns about habitual speeding on Hunter’s Run Drive, pointing their fingers at the brief duration of the traffic light at the intersection with Jeanne D’Arc Boulevard. This ongoing issue has led to frustration among locals, who feel the city’s traffic calming measures are insufficient and ineffective.

Dissatisfaction with Traffic Calming Measures

In 2021, the city introduced temporary measures to reduce speed on the busy road, but these measures were removed a year later due to causing confusion among drivers. Adding to the problem, a speed board installed to collect essential traffic data was reported to malfunction during peak hours and face the wrong direction, according to local resident and data analyst, Dmitri Tcheboterav.

City’s Response to Speeding Concerns

Heidi Cousineau, representing the City of Ottawa, stated that Hunter’s Run Drive was taken off the waiting list for additional traffic studies under the Neighborhood Traffic Calming (NTC) program in spring 2023. The removal was due to recent data that failed to meet the criteria for screening. Tcheboterav, however, refutes the city’s data, asserting that the majority of it is inaccurately recorded from cross-traffic.

Pedestrian Safety Concerns

The safety concerns raised by residents have been amplified by a recent incident during the holiday season. A pedestrian was hit at the contentious intersection, fortunately escaping with only minor injuries. Another local, Randolph Cormier, attributes the problem to the intersection’s poor design. Cormier proposes the construction of a bow nose to enhance visibility and ensure pedestrian safety.