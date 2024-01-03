en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Orlans Residents Challenge City’s Traffic Calming Measures

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:10 pm EST
Orlans Residents Challenge City’s Traffic Calming Measures

Orlans’ residents are voicing concerns about habitual speeding on Hunter’s Run Drive, pointing their fingers at the brief duration of the traffic light at the intersection with Jeanne D’Arc Boulevard. This ongoing issue has led to frustration among locals, who feel the city’s traffic calming measures are insufficient and ineffective.

Dissatisfaction with Traffic Calming Measures

In 2021, the city introduced temporary measures to reduce speed on the busy road, but these measures were removed a year later due to causing confusion among drivers. Adding to the problem, a speed board installed to collect essential traffic data was reported to malfunction during peak hours and face the wrong direction, according to local resident and data analyst, Dmitri Tcheboterav.

City’s Response to Speeding Concerns

Heidi Cousineau, representing the City of Ottawa, stated that Hunter’s Run Drive was taken off the waiting list for additional traffic studies under the Neighborhood Traffic Calming (NTC) program in spring 2023. The removal was due to recent data that failed to meet the criteria for screening. Tcheboterav, however, refutes the city’s data, asserting that the majority of it is inaccurately recorded from cross-traffic.

Pedestrian Safety Concerns

The safety concerns raised by residents have been amplified by a recent incident during the holiday season. A pedestrian was hit at the contentious intersection, fortunately escaping with only minor injuries. Another local, Randolph Cormier, attributes the problem to the intersection’s poor design. Cormier proposes the construction of a bow nose to enhance visibility and ensure pedestrian safety.

0
Canada Safety
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
5 mins ago
Calgary Values its Public Trees at $1.3 Billion in a Bid to Preserve Green Cover
In a unique initiative to emphasize the importance of green cover, the City of Calgary has commenced the enormous task of valifying its public trees. The city is home to around seven million trees, collectively valued at a staggering $1.3 billion. This practice of assigning monetary worth to trees is not exclusive to Calgary but
Calgary Values its Public Trees at $1.3 Billion in a Bid to Preserve Green Cover
UPEI Unveils Five-Year Action Plan in Response to Bullying and Harassment Report
12 mins ago
UPEI Unveils Five-Year Action Plan in Response to Bullying and Harassment Report
Semaglutide Shortage Poses Challenges for Diabetes Patients, Says Ian Neeland, MD
15 mins ago
Semaglutide Shortage Poses Challenges for Diabetes Patients, Says Ian Neeland, MD
Razor Energy Corp. Production Suffers Amid Dispute with Gas Plant Operator
6 mins ago
Razor Energy Corp. Production Suffers Amid Dispute with Gas Plant Operator
The Economic Implications of Raising Children in Canada
6 mins ago
The Economic Implications of Raising Children in Canada
Affordability Tops Canadians' Concerns Entering 2024
7 mins ago
Affordability Tops Canadians' Concerns Entering 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
2023-24 High School Basketball Season: Milestones, Reschedules, and Tournaments
16 seconds
2023-24 High School Basketball Season: Milestones, Reschedules, and Tournaments
Lee Nicholls Reflects on Manchester City History Ahead of Clash
56 seconds
Lee Nicholls Reflects on Manchester City History Ahead of Clash
Justice Tashi Rabstan Spearheads Dental Health Initiative in J&K Central Jail
1 min
Justice Tashi Rabstan Spearheads Dental Health Initiative in J&K Central Jail
Chelsea Crittle Ph.D. Appointed as AARP Mississippi State President
1 min
Chelsea Crittle Ph.D. Appointed as AARP Mississippi State President
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Shakes the World of Darts
2 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Shakes the World of Darts
Potential Link Between Newborn Deaths and Beyfortus Rollout Raises Concerns in France
2 mins
Potential Link Between Newborn Deaths and Beyfortus Rollout Raises Concerns in France
Luke Humphries: From Battling Anxiety to Winning the PDC World Darts Championship
2 mins
Luke Humphries: From Battling Anxiety to Winning the PDC World Darts Championship
White House Affirms Confidence in VP Harris Amidst Escalating Immigration Crisis
2 mins
White House Affirms Confidence in VP Harris Amidst Escalating Immigration Crisis
Football Legends Robbie Fowler and Tony Grant to Share 'Life Stories' in Kilkenny
2 mins
Football Legends Robbie Fowler and Tony Grant to Share 'Life Stories' in Kilkenny
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
41 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
53 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app