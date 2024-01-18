Orillia's Lighthouse Rallies Community for Coldest Night of the Year Event

With winter's chill setting in, The Lighthouse in Orillia is rallying the community for the anticipated Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) event, marked for February 24, 2024. This year, The Lighthouse is celebrating its 11th anniversary hosting CNOY in Orillia, a nationwide initiative aimed at shedding light on the struggles encountered by individuals experiencing homelessness.

Targeting a Noble Cause

Through this event, The Lighthouse seeks to garner funds to bolster its array of services designed to assist those grappling with homelessness. These services span 50 emergency shelter beds for adults, eight for youth, and 20 units of supportive housing. Moreover, it runs outreach initiatives, a warming center, meal programs, and offers medical and mental health support, all with the goal of helping individuals attain stable housing.

The Event: A Walk Through Cold

CNOY is more than just a fundraising event; it's a nationwide commitment, with participation spanning 150 locations across Canada. The event symbolically encourages participants to walk through the cold, highlighting the grim realities faced by homeless individuals daily. This year's event in Orillia is set to feature an outdoor opening ceremony from where participants will embark on either two- or five-kilometer walking routes. The journey begins and concludes at the eCapital building's parking lot.

Local Hospitality and Fundraising Goals

Participants will be treated to Orillia's local hospitality, with warm drinks and treats provided during the event. The event will wrap up with a communal celebration, marking the collective effort and commitment of the community. The Lighthouse has set a fundraising target of $200,000 for this year's event and extends its gratitude in advance to all those who contribute to this noble cause.