Organized Crime Ties and Violent Incidents: Montreal Strip Club Faces Heavy Penalties

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:40 pm EST
The notoriety of Montreal’s Chez Parée strip club took a darker turn as it was slapped with a $30,000 fine and a two-week liquor license suspension. The heart of the matter? Serious public security concerns stemming from organized crime groups patronizing the establishment without undergoing security checks, firing of gunshots, and a series of violent incidents.

Of Eclipse Group Visits and Criminal Fraternization

Between January 2018 and May 2019, the police ‘Eclipse group’ made about 40 visits to the establishment. These visits unveiled a troubling pattern: the presence of individuals linked to organized crime and other heavily criminalized figures. The bar, a stalwart of downtown Montreal, was seemingly becoming a playground for those operating on the wrong side of the law.

Incidents of Violence and Criminal Activity

The club witnessed its fair share of violent incidents. Customer assaults were frequent, one of which was shockingly perpetrated by a stripper. A sexual assault in a bathroom added another dark chapter to the establishment’s record. But it was the incident on September 24, 2022, that caught the public eye. A known figure associated with organized crime entered the bar without a search, and ominously signaled for silence. The establishment was becoming a hotbed for criminal activity, and the authorities were taking note.

Intervention and Consequences

The Montreal police apprehended 11 individuals with weapons in the establishment and had to intervene multiple times for issues with intoxicated clients. The climax came on June 9, 2022, when Yanis Demmouche was arrested with suspected firearms as he departed the club. The subsequent search of his car revealed two loaded guns, his passport, and a sum of money. Demmouche, 25, was later sentenced to 27 months imprisonment after pleading guilty to possessing loaded firearms. The bar’s owner agreed to public security measures and a joint penalty with the liquor and gaming board. The Chez Parée strip club, once a popular nightspot, was now under intense scrutiny.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

