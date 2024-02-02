OPP Warns Public of Emergency Scam After Victims Lose Thousands

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is raising an alarm following a series of emergency scams that have swindled victims out of significant sums. A recent investigation by the Tecumseh OPP detachment on January 25 revealed a chilling fraud case at an address on 12th Concession. An individual, skillfully impersonating a law enforcement officer, duped the victim into believing that a family member was incarcerated and desperately needed funds for assistance. The victim, falling prey to this elaborate hoax, lost a staggering $13,000 in the scam.

Another Victim, Same Scammer

On January 31, another incident was reported by a victim living on Wildberry Crescent. The modus operandi of the scammer was strikingly similar, leading to suspicions of the same perpetrator's involvement. The unsuspecting victim was defrauded of $8,000. The total financial damage inflicted by these two incidents alone stands at $21,000.

Scammer Under Surveillance

What sets this scam apart is the boldness of the perpetrator. Rather than relying on the anonymity of the internet, the scammer physically visited the victims' residences to collect the money. This audacious act was, however, recorded by security cameras, offering some hope of bringing the culprit to justice. OPP, in their pursuit to identify the individual, has released a photo captured during one of the incidents.

Public Caution and Assistance

The OPP is not only issuing a public warning but also seeking assistance in this case. They are encouraging anyone with relevant information to reach out to the Tecumseh OPP. Beyond these specific incidents, the OPP has noted an alarming surge in fraud-related calls in Bancroft, with victims losing over $34,000 since December 1. As this wave of scams continues to emerge, including ones involving financial requests from supposed loved ones, gift card payments, social media ads, cryptocurrency investments, and romance scams, the OPP is strongly advising the public to maintain vigilance and report any suspicious activities to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.