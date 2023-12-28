en English
Canada

OPP Warns of Theft Risks Linked to Discarding Gift Boxes, GTA Developer Fined, and CityNews’ Transit 2024 Series Continues

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:52 am EST
OPP Warns of Theft Risks Linked to Discarding Gift Boxes, GTA Developer Fined, and CityNews’ Transit 2024 Series Continues

In a post-Christmas vigilance call, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have alerted residents about potential risks associated with disposing boxes from high-value gifts. The police highlighted how such seemingly mundane practices could unintentionally advertise the contents of a household to potential criminals. Discarded boxes put out for garbage collection can serve as inadvertent signposts for burglars, offering them insights into the pricey items received during the festive season.

OPP’s Recommendations for Safe Disposal

The OPP have suggested a series of measures to mitigate the risk of becoming targets for theft. The police recommend transporting boxes from expensive items directly to local waste transfer stations. If this isn’t feasible, they advise residents to break down the boxes and turn any labels or markings inward when discarding them. This simple yet effective measure can mask the nature of the discarded items, thereby reducing the risk of theft. In addition to these precautions, the OPP underscores the importance of shredding or tearing up any documents bearing personal or banking information before disposing of them.

Additional Safety Measures for Holiday-goers

For those planning to be away on vacation, the OPP advocates asking a trusted neighbor to manage their garbage and mail. This step can help eliminate signs of absence that might otherwise attract burglars. The simple act of having a neighbor take care of your mail and garbage can create the illusion of presence, thereby potentially deterring criminal activities.

Unrelated News

In unrelated news, GTA-based developer, Ideal (BC) Developments, has been handed a hefty fine of over $180,000 after pleading guilty to illegally selling pre-construction homes. On another front, CityNews continues its five-part ‘Transit 2024’ series. The latest installment offers a tour of the Finch West LRT line. Despite delays, the line is now projected to be operational by the end of 2024.

Canada Crime Safety
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

