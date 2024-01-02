en English
AI & ML

OpenVoice: Redefining Voice Cloning Technology

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:11 pm EST
OpenVoice: Redefining Voice Cloning Technology

In a groundbreaking stride for artificial intelligence, a new open-source voice cloning technology, OpenVoice, is set to revolutionize the AI landscape. Born from a collaboration between the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Tsinghua University, and Canadian AI startup MyShell, OpenVoice offers users the ability to create highly precise voice clones. These clones boast of granular control over numerous factors including tone, emotion, accent, rhythm, pauses, and intonation, utilizing only a brief audio clip.

A Leap in AI Technology

OpenVoice, an innovative concoction of a text-to-speech (TTS) model and a tone converter, was trained on an extensive library of over 300,000 audio samples from more than 20,000 unique speakers. It stands as a testament to the leaps and bounds AI technology has taken in recent years, and the potential it holds for the future. The announcement of this open-source algorithm underlines MyShell’s commitment to making AI technology accessible to all, thereby democratizing the AI landscape.

OpenVoice: A User’s Dream

MyShell, the force behind OpenVoice, offers a monthly subscription for users of its web app and for third-party bot creators who wish to advertise their products within the application. In addition to this, the company also provides AI training data for a fee, further enhancing the usability and practicality of their service. OpenVoice is more than just a technological advancement—it’s a user’s dream.

OpenVoice on the Test Bench

Initial informal testing of OpenVoice on the public AI community platform, HuggingFace, has yielded promising results. The technology was able to generate a convincing, albeit slightly robotic, voice clone within mere seconds. This preliminary testing provides a glimpse into the potential of OpenVoice and its potential to transform the way we perceive and utilize voice cloning technology.

As the world stands on the cusp of this technological breakthrough, an exclusive networking event is scheduled for January 10 in San Francisco. Leaders in the field are invited to discuss and share insights on the impact and future of this revolutionary technology. OpenVoice has arrived, and it promises to redefine our understanding of AI and voice cloning.

AI & ML Canada Science & Technology
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

