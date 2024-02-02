OpenGate Capital Acquires Player One Amusement Group in Strategic Move

OpenGate Capital, a leading private equity firm, has finalized the purchase of Player One Amusement Group (P1AG) from entertainment giant Cineplex, in a cash deal amounting to CAD $155 million. This acquisition signifies OpenGate's continued commitment to strategic corporate carve-outs.

A New Player in the Game

Based in Toronto, Ontario, P1AG is a renowned provider of amusement gaming equipment and services, serving various entertainment venues such as theater chains, resorts, and entertainment centers across Canada and the US. With this acquisition, P1AG will continue to supply and service games at Cineplex locations, enhancing the consumer experience and location profitability.

Strategic Investment for Growth

The deal is a reflection of OpenGate Capital's expertise in nurturing growth through strategic investments. The funds injected into P1AG are intended for infrastructure, assets, and systems enhancement. This strategic move aligns with OpenGate's reputation for operational improvements and growth acceleration in its acquisitions.

A Win-Win Situation

For Cineplex, the sale's net proceeds are earmarked to pay down the company's debt, providing the entertainment giant with increased financial flexibility. Meanwhile, the deal allows OpenGate to expand its portfolio, which already includes over 40 platform acquisitions across North America and Europe. Founded in 2005, and headquartered in Los Angeles, OpenGate Capital's acquisition strategy has consistently resulted in operational improvements and growth in its acquisitions.