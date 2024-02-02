OpenGate Capital Acquires Player One Amusement Group from Cineplex in a $155 Million Deal

OpenGate Capital, a renowned global private equity firm, has announced the successful acquisition of Player One Amusement Group (P1AG) from Cineplex, a premier entertainment and media company in Canada. The deal, a significant move in the entertainment industry, saw the purchase of all issued and outstanding common shares of P1AG for CAD $155 million.

OpenGate Capital's Strategic Acquisition

Andrew Nikou, the Founder and Managing Partner of OpenGate Capital, expressed his enthusiasm for this strategic acquisition, highlighting the firm's proficiency in corporate carve-outs. Echoing a commitment to fostering growth and enhancing the consumer entertainment experience, the firm aims to improve customer profitability by joining forces with P1AG's management.

Investing in P1AG's Future

OpenGate Capital has outlined ambitious plans for strategic investments in P1AG's workforce, infrastructure, assets, and systems. The objective is to better serve both existing and new customers by upgrading the overall service experience. This acquisition is expected to usher in a new era of growth for P1AG, a company that already enjoys a strong presence across North America with its amusement gaming equipment and support services.

A Track Record of Successful Acquisitions

Established in 2005, OpenGate Capital boasts an impressive track record of over 40 platform acquisitions in North America and Europe. The firm is known for its expertise in turning around and scaling businesses through operational improvements and strategic growth plans. With the acquisition of P1AG, OpenGate Capital continues to establish its footprint in the entertainment industry, promising a more engaging and profitable experience for consumers and stakeholders alike.