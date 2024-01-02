Open Forum to Address Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity in Education

An open forum, ‘For the Sake of the Children,’ is set to take place on January 13 at Hullcar Hall in Armstrong, providing a platform for a critical discussion on sexual orientation and gender identity in education. Orchestrated by David Hamilton, the event aims to harbor an environment of peaceful dialogue and learning, urging the participation of Pride community members and School District 22.

No-Protest, No-Accusation Policy

Hamilton, who is known to oppose the ‘transgendering of a child,’ maintains a no-protest, no-accusation policy for the forum. Despite his stance, he calls for listening to all sides in the argument, underlining the necessity for an open, honest dialogue devoid of negativity. The event is designed as a night of questions, not a debate, with a central focus on safeguarding children and fostering understanding between divergent views.

Concerns Raised Over Speaker Balance

However, the forum has not been without its share of controversies. School District 22 has declined to participate, and Abbie Wilson, president of Vernon Pride, has raised concerns about the balance among the invited speakers. The list includes figures like Barry Neufeld, Pierre Barns, and Ronnie Herman, individuals notorious for opposing SOGI 123 in Abbotsford.

An Attempt at Bridging Polarized Views

Despite the pushback, Hamilton remains steadfast. His intent is to bring together opposing views, encourage listening, and promote understanding. This approach aligns with his belief that the contentious issue of sexual orientation and gender identity in education requires an environment of calm and respectful dialogue, rather than one of accusation and protest.