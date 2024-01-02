en English
Business

Ontario’s Towing Industry Faces Game-Changing Regulations

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:49 pm EST
Ontario’s Towing Industry Faces Game-Changing Regulations

As the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Day, the towing industry in Ontario was met with a wave of transformative regulations that have brought about a paradigm shift. Effective from January 1, the Ministry of Transportation now holds the reins of the industry, marking a move to dissolve territorial conflicts among tow operators and rein in rampantly fluctuating towing rates.

Navigating the New Terrain

The core changes encompass a slew of new rights for customers. At the forefront is the right to grant consent to tow a car and dictate where it should be hauled. This is complemented by the additional rights to access the towed vehicle post-towing, and rights related to invoices and payments. To ensure transparency, tow operators are now mandated to carry a provincial identification card. This identification can be authenticated by motorists in person or online before greenlighting the towing services.

The Road to a Price Cap

As part of its roadmap, the province has charted plans to introduce a maximum rate for towing services by the end of March. This measure is anticipated to bring uniformity in charges and curb instances of exploitative pricing. The Towing and Storage Safety and Enforcement Act, 2021 (TSSEA), which is the driving force behind these regulations, also mandates operators to accept multiple payment methods, thus offering flexibility to customers.

Industry Reactions and Responses

Rosemary Dean, from Advanced Towing in Tillsonburg, has welcomed the regulations, acknowledging the need to control the wide variance in charges. However, the changes have also sparked concerns. Her husband, Mike Dean, has expressed apprehensions about the short notice given to businesses for adjustment. The new rules were only received on December 30, 2023, leaving businesses with a minimal window for adaptation. Mike Dean also highlighted the challenges of standardizing fees without taking into account the complexity and resources required for different towing jobs. A pressing concern raised was the issue of compensation when towing vehicles for drivers without insurance.

Despite the challenges, the Deans believe that these changes are necessary to salvage the reputation of the towing industry. Citing an incident where a customer was unfairly charged a exorbitant fee for the release of car keys, they stress the importance of the new regulations in fostering a trustworthy and accountable towing industry.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

