Ontario's Student-led Menstrual Product Program: A Call for Change

Ontario's student-led menstrual product program is under scrutiny. Criticized for supplying approximately 10 menstrual products per student annually—an amount generally consumed in a single menstrual cycle—the program has raised concerns about the quality, accessibility, and inclusivity of its offerings. Numerous reports of subpar quality, trouble locating products in restrooms, or downright inability to find them have emerged. Student advocate Saran, emphasizing the necessity of access to menstrual products in schools as a fundamental human right, is spearheading efforts to petition the Ontario government to adopt a more robust system.

Looking to British Columbia for Inspiration

Keen to effect change, Saran is advocating for Ontario to follow the footsteps of British Columbia. Since 2019, British Columbia has been providing free pads and tampons in all school washrooms for grades six to 12. This provision has been hailed for its positive impact on students' wellbeing and for fostering an environment conducive to learning.

Addressing the Flaws in the Current System

Ontario's current pilot program, which has been supplying six million menstrual products yearly to students at no cost, has been met with mixed reviews. Some students have voiced concerns about the quality, accessibility, and inclusivity of the items provided, deeming the system inadequate to cater to their needs. Saran, a student trustee in the Thames Valley District school board, is a strong proponent for the improvement of this program.

Future Plans: Sustainable Funding and Improved Partnerships

As part of the Ontario Student Trustee Association, Saran and her colleagues are scrutinizing the pilot program with an aim to secure sustainable funding or establish new partnerships. Their goal? To enhance the availability and quality of menstrual products in schools across Ontario, thereby ensuring that students' rights to essential menstrual products are upheld. The students' efforts highlight the urgency of addressing menstrual equity in schools, a critical issue that resonates on a global level.