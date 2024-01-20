Ontario's Snowmobile Trails: An Early Start to the Sledding Season

Ontario's winter wonderland is ready to embrace the thrill of snowmobiling a tad earlier than usual. The Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) has announced the opening of over 11,000 kilometers of snowmobile trails, sparking joy among outdoor enthusiasts. The sledding season has kicked off approximately a week ahead of schedule, particularly in the Grey and Bruce counties.

OFSC: A Unifying Force for Snowmobiling

Established in 1967, the OFSC is a non-profit, volunteer-led organization that unifies local snowmobile clubs across Ontario. Before its inception, each snowmobile club functioned independently. Today, these clubs operate under the umbrella of the OFSC, offering them leadership and resources. The federation facilitates a seamless snowmobiling experience by coordinating efforts across clubs and counties.

The Early Bird Sledding Season

Karen Buratynski, the OFSC District 9 manager, which covers Grey-Bruce and parts of Huron, Perth, and Wellington County, expresses satisfaction with the early start of the sledding season. District 9 alone boasts nearly 3,000 km of trails, albeit with limited availability. The early start to the season is a pleasant surprise for snowmobiling fans eager to take to the trails.

Behind The Scenes of Snowmobiling

The process of preparing the trails for the season involves meticulous work by the local snowmobile clubs. This includes grooming the trails, ensuring safety measures, and maintaining a strong relationship with landowners who generously allow the use of their property. The federation also offers annual memberships, providing riders with access to a network of trails that crisscross the Ontario landscape.