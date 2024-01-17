Ontario's Lake of Bays Community Centre Ushers in New Era with Sustainable Ice Plant

Ontario's Lake of Bays Community Centre rings in a new era of sustainable ice-making with the inauguration of a state-of-the-art refrigeration ice plant. The new facility, replacing a nearly 35-year-old predecessor, harnesses technology that recycles heat generated during the ice-making process. This innovative approach not only elevates energy efficiency but also promises an array of environmental benefits.

A Leap Towards Sustainability

Backed by a generous $400,000 contribution from the Ontario Trillium Foundation, the $800,000 project marks a significant leap towards sustainability for the community centre. The upgraded plant is expected to reduce operational costs, produce better quality ice, and prolong the longevity of the ice. More than a mere upgrade, this investment underscores a commitment to eco-friendly practices and sustainable community infrastructure.

Fostering Community Spirit

Parry Sound-Muskoka's MPP, Graydon Smith, underlined the Trillium Foundation's critical role in fostering local communities, terming community centres as their lifeblood. Mayor Terry Glover of the Lake of Bays echoed this sentiment, recognizing the substantial financial relief this investment provides to local taxpayers. He emphasized that the community centre extends beyond being a hockey arena; it is a vital community gathering space.

More than an Ice Arena

Suzanne David from the local curling club endorsed Mayor Glover's views, stressing the centre's contribution to the physical and mental well-being of its members. She highlighted how the community centre, popular for ice-related activities, also serves as a hub for various social events. With the installation of the new ice plant, the Lake of Bays Community Centre is set to continue its role as a cornerstone of the community for years to come.