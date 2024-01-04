en English
Ontario’s Healthcare Battle: Addressing Staffing Crisis and Long-Term Care Challenges Amid COVID-19 Surge

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:00 pm EST
Ontario's Healthcare Battle: Addressing Staffing Crisis and Long-Term Care Challenges Amid COVID-19 Surge

The Ontario government, under the leadership of Ford, is set to roll out new legislation aimed at long-term care facilities. This initiative seeks to address the growing backlog of patients awaiting beds in these facilities, a pressure point in the Ontario healthcare system. The proposed changes form part of a broader strategy to ease this tension.

Healthcare Crisis in Ontario

The staffing crisis in Ontario’s healthcare system has been brought to the fore by the Ontario Council of Hospital Unions (CUPE). According to the council, two out of every five healthcare workers are considering leaving their jobs, and an equal number dread going to work. The union has called upon the government to boost full-time staff levels in hospitals and enforce minimum staffing ratios. The Financial Accountability Office estimates that the province will require 86,700 additional nurses and personal support workers by 2028. Health Minister Sylvia Jones responded by stating that Ontario nurses are among the highest paid in the country, and the province has added 15,000 new nurses to meet growing demand.

COVID-19 Outbreaks in Long-Term Care Homes

Outbreaks of respiratory viruses in Ontario’s long-term care homes are predominantly due to COVID-19, which has reported nearly 16,000 cases in the last four months. Since August 27, 2023, there have been 850 confirmed outbreaks in long-term care homes, resulting in 15,958 reported cases among residents and staff, and 263 resident deaths. The retirement homes have reported slightly lower numbers, with 720 COVID-19 outbreaks and just over 10,000 cases among residents and staff, resulting in 55 deaths since late August.

COVID-19 Surge and Wastewater Surveillance

This surge in respiratory illnesses in Ontario has led to a significant rise in COVID-19 across the province, with a test positivity rate of just over 19% for the coronavirus. Wastewater surveillance data indicates a high prevalence of COVID-19, with the wastewater signal standing at 2.96, the highest it’s been for at least a year. The rising COVID-19 wastewater signal suggests a new wave of COVID-19, leading to the reinstatement of masking requirements in long-term care in November to curb the spread of respiratory illnesses.

In a separate development, the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) has resumed its stratospheric balloon launches in Timmins, Ontario. These launches form part of a program to test technology that will eventually be used in space. The CSA’s initiative aims to advance Canada’s space technology and understanding of the stratosphere.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

