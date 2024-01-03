Ontario’s Festive RIDE Campaign Concludes: Increased Charges Signal Ongoing Impaired Driving Issue

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) West Region has wrapped up its annual Festive RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) campaign, a determined initiative to curb impaired driving in Ontario. Running from November 16, 2023, to January 1, 2024, this year’s operation saw the police force intensifying their efforts against the pervasive issue of impaired driving.

Increased Checkpoints and Charges

This year, the OPP West Region ramped up their vigilance, setting up more than 2,000 RIDE checkpoints and stopping over 13,000 vehicles. This marked an increase from the previous year’s campaign, which had established 1,804 checkpoints. The heightened efforts resulted in a total of 353 impaired driving charges, up from last year’s 275. An additional 55 drivers received ‘warn-range suspensions,’ given for blood alcohol content that falls below the legal limit but is still deemed potentially hazardous.

Unyielding Commitment to Road Safety

Inspector Mike McConnell, the head of traffic and marine management in the West Region, reiterated the force’s unyielding commitment to preventing impaired driving—a leading cause of death, injury, and property damage on Ontario roads. He confirmed that the OPP’s efforts to remove impaired drivers from the roads would persist throughout the year, not just during the holiday season. Drivers, he warned, could expect to see RIDE checkpoints at any time.

A Continuous Battle Against Impaired Driving

The results of the 2024 Ontario RIDE campaign underscore the ongoing struggle against impaired driving. Despite law enforcement’s concerted efforts, the issue remains a significant concern in the community. Yet, the OPP West Region’s determination to extend their campaign beyond the holiday season and throughout the year signifies their resolve to tackle this problem head-on, with the ultimate goal of ensuring safer roads for all.