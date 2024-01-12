Ontario’s Express Entry Draw Boosts Immigration Prospects for Skilled Trades

In a significant development for Canada’s immigration landscape, the Express Entry Skilled Trades Stream draw invited individuals with Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) scores between 350 to 424. The draw, targeting candidates with valid Express Entry profiles created between January 11, 2023, and January 11, 2024, focused on 49 listed skilled trade occupations.

Ontario’s Emphasis on Skilled Trades

The draw doesn’t necessitate a separate Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP) profile as long as the individual’s occupation is on the eligible list. Ontario’s emphasis on attracting skilled trades professionals underscores their vital role in contributing to the province’s economic growth. This commitment is illustrated by the 2,552 Notifications of Interest (NOIs) issued on January 11, 2024, focusing on candidates within the CRS score range of 350-424.

Advantages of Provincial Nomination

Receiving a provincial nomination through this draw offers a substantial advantage. It adds an additional 600 points to a candidate’s existing CRS score in their Express Entry profile. This significant boost means that if a candidate accepts the Ontario Provincial Nomination, their new CRS score could range between 950 and 1,024, dramatically increasing their chances of being selected for immigration.

Immigration Targets and Achievements

In 2023, the OINP Express Entry Skilled Trades stream extended invitations to a total of 7,512 profiles, reflecting Ontario’s continued commitment to addressing specific labor market needs. Prospective applicants are encouraged to refer to the OINP Program Update page for a comprehensive list of targeted occupations. With the second draw of 2024 already issued, Ontario continues to pave the way for skilled trades professionals seeking a new home in Canada.