Ontario's Entrepreneurial Boost: Training Program Culminates with Grants and Community Building

In a bid to foster entrepreneurship, Ontario's Ministry of Economic Development has funded a program that offers not just business planning training and financial support, but also kindles a sense of community among budding entrepreneurs. The Stratford Perth Centre for Business, an arm of investStratford, executes this innovative program.

Training and Financial Assistance

During the fall session of this year, the program enabled seven applicants to undergo five weeks of intensive training. The curriculum included crucial aspects of entrepreneurship such as business planning, cash flow management, operations, and marketing. The training spanned over the months of October and November.

Upon successful completion of the program, each participant received a grant of $5,000. This financial support is designed to help the entrepreneurs bring their business aspirations to fruition.

Cultivating a Supportive Community

Beyond the monetary aid and training, the program is lauded for its unique approach to creating a community among the new entrepreneurs. Business adviser Holly Mortimer highlighted this aspect, noting the invaluable support network it provides.

Often, the journey of starting a business can be isolating. However, this program ensures that participants have a network they can lean on well beyond the program's duration. This community serves as a resource for peer networking and a haven for overcoming the challenges associated with starting a business.

Looking Forward

The program is in sync with Ontario's vision to bolster the local economy's future. It offers a personalized learning and development experience for new entrepreneurs, setting the stage for the Starter Company PLUS 2023 Business Showcase and Marketplace.

As we look forward to this showcase of entrepreneurship, it is clear that programs such as these play a pivotal role in shaping the business landscape and nurturing the entrepreneurs who will drive it forward.