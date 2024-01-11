en English
Business

Ontario’s Energy Minister Greenlights Pumped Storage Project: A Boost for Economy and Clean Energy

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:16 pm EST
Ontario’s Energy Minister Greenlights Pumped Storage Project: A Boost for Economy and Clean Energy

In a decisive move toward enhancing Ontario’s energy supply and bolstering the province’s economy, the Minister of Energy has directed the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) to expedite the Ontario Pumped Storage Project. This strategic initiative, a collaborative effort between TC Energy Corporation and the Saugeen Ojibway Nation, aims to construct a sustainable, reliable, and clean electricity system. A cornerstone of Ontario’s blueprint for economic stimulation, the project is set to generate 1,000 high-paying unionized jobs, with construction anticipated to commence towards the end of this decade.

Local Solution with a Global Impact

Emphasizing the commitment to local resources, the project will leverage Ontario’s workforce and supply chain for its design, engineering, and construction. Over 75% of the materials and supplies will be provided by Ontario-based companies, reflecting a dedication to nurturing and capitalizing on domestic capabilities. This approach not only promises to boost the local economy but also positions Ontario as a global leader in sustainable energy solutions.

Collaboration and Progress

As part of this ambitious venture, TC Energy and Saugeen Ojibway Nation will continue their collaboration with the Ministry, the IESO, and the Ontario Energy Board (OEB). The collective aim is to establish a cost recovery agreement, which is a critical step in propelling the project forward. TC Energy’s future capital investments in the project are expected to remain within its declared capital expenditure limits of $6-7 billion post 2024, demonstrating fiscal responsibility alongside progress.

Future Outlook

With operational status targeted for the early 2030s, the project’s go-ahead is pending approval from TC Energy’s board and the Saugeen Ojibway Nation, as well as regulatory and corporate consent. This project is not simply about creating an energy solution; it represents a commitment to a cleaner, more sustainable future and the active involvement of Indigenous communities in electricity development. The Minister’s directive underscores the significance of pumped hydro storage in achieving a net zero electricity grid, and the project’s potential to effect meaningful change in Ontario’s supply mix and economic growth.

Business Canada Energy
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

