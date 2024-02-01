Ontario's Decision to Refurbish Pickering Nuclear Plant Sparks Controversy

The Ontario government's decision to refurbish the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station, initially set for decommissioning, has stirred a whirlwind of reactions. The move, which will see the power plant operating for an additional 30 years, has particularly been met with disapproval from various environmental organizations, chief among them the Canadian Environmental Law Association (CELA).

CELA's Disappointment

CELA has voiced its concerns over the potential risks this decision poses to the densely populated communities that surround the nuclear power plant. The organization argues that the plant's current location defies the International Atomic Energy Agency's siting guidelines, rendering effective evacuation and distribution of potassium iodide in the event of a severe nuclear accident almost impossible. CELA has called for a reconsideration of this decision, advocating for a safe shutdown and decommissioning process instead.

Ontario Power Generation's Confidence

On the other side of the divide, Ontario Power Generation (OPG) remains steadfast in its assurance that the plant's safety and performance are at their peak. OPG insists that the plant is under constant regulatory oversight, which ensures adherence to rigorous safety standards.

Ontario Clean Air Alliance's Criticism

The Ontario Clean Air Alliance (OCAA), another critical voice, has slammed the government for its lack of transparency regarding the cost of the refurbishment. The organization contends that the cost of power from the refurbished reactors will not be competitive with the declining costs of solar and wind power. OCAA has also highlighted the potential dangers associated with the storage of radioactive waste on the shores of Lake Ontario.

Community's Perspective

Pickering Mayor Kevin Ashe, however, emphasizes the community's trust in the plant's safe operation. He also points to the significant role that OPG plays in the local economy and their commitment to community support. As the refurbishment process unfolds, it remains to be seen how these differing viewpoints will play out and influence the future of Ontario's energy landscape.