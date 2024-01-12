Ontario’s Braestone Winter Classic: A Testament to Community Spirit in the Fight Against Cancer

In the heart of winter, on the frozen expanse of Oro-Medonte, Ontario, a spirited community gathered for a noble cause, the Braestone Winter Classic Charity Pond Hockey Tournament. A grand spectacle held on February 4, 2023, the event was a testament to not only the enduring love for the sport but also the collective will to stand in solidarity with a cause that touches us all – cancer care.

Uniting for a Cause

The tournament was the brainchild of Ted Markle, a man who has intimately grappled with the ravages of cancer. A non-Hodgkin lymphoma survivor himself, he lost his brother Jeff to the same disease in 2021. These personal tribulations sparked a resolve in Markle to support The Simcoe Muskoka Regional Cancer Centre at RVH, a beacon of hope for many battling the disease.

Triumph Amidst the Cold

Despite the event being held in the teeth of the coldest weekend of the winter, the turnout was inspiring. From its humble beginnings in 2022 with 16 teams, the tournament has grown in leaps and bounds, expecting 22 teams this year. The chill in the air was met with the warmth of the community, as players and spectators alike braved the weather, their spirits undeterred, their hearts set on contributing to the cause.

Surpassing Goals

The tournament has set a lofty goal of raising $130,000 this year. Over the past two years, the event has solidly raised $175,000 for the hospital. Each year, the aim is to surpass the previous year’s fundraising achievements. Markle’s satisfaction with the growth of the event is evident as the community’s supportive response amplifies each year.

The Braestone Winter Classic Charity Pond Hockey Tournament stands as a shining example of how sports and community spirit can come together, fostering a sense of unity and support in the fight against cancer. It is a story of resilience, endurance, and the remarkable power of community.