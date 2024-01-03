en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Ontario’s Battle with Traffic Violations: A Closer Look

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Ontario’s Battle with Traffic Violations: A Closer Look

In a recent turn of events, a 32-year-old driver was detained by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Mattawa for driving while under suspension. The incident unfolded on December 28, 2023, just before 5:00 p.m., as part of a routine patrol on Valois Drive. A vigilant officer from the Mattawa Detachment of the OPP, recognizing both the vehicle and its driver, decided to conduct a traffic stop. The driver, subsequently, faced charges including four counts of operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code and an allegation of violating a conditional sentence order.

Mounting Traffic Violations

In a series of similar incidents, the OPP has been rigorous in their pursuit of maintaining law and order on Ontario’s roads. A driver in Callander, Ontario, was intercepted on December 27th, and their vehicle was impounded for 45 days after the driver was arrested and charged with consuming an alcoholic beverage while driving. The 48-year-old faced three counts of operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code and was handed a seven-day driver’s license suspension.

OPP’s Persistent Crackdown

The Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has also been active, charging three drivers with impaired and dangerous driving related charges, concerning incidents on December 29 and December 31, 2023, in Bracebridge and Gravenhurst. Furthermore, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in the North East Region charged a staggering 98 people for impaired driving offences during the festive RIDE program from November to January 1.

Statistics Reflect a Worrying Trend

Despite their relentless efforts, the OPP’s statistics reveal a troubling trend. In the West Region, charges related to impaired and distracted driving saw an increase in 2023 compared to 2022. However, a silver lining to this trend was the subsequent decrease in fatalities resulting from motor vehicle collisions caused by these factors. While the situation shows some signs of improvement, community leaders are still concerned about the high number of individuals caught driving while impaired.

0
Accidents Canada Crime
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tragic Airport Incident Sparks Discussions on Security, Mental Health, and Airline Operations

By Safak Costu

Perilous New Year's Eve Stunt Ignites Social Media

By Rizwan Shah

Brazil Records 25% Decrease in New Year's Traffic Fatalities

By Saboor Bayat

High-Speed Police Chase on I-95 Ends with Three Suspects in Custody

By BNN Correspondents

Tragedy Strikes Douglas County: Snow Plow Incident Claims Three Lives ...
@Accidents · 5 mins
Tragedy Strikes Douglas County: Snow Plow Incident Claims Three Lives ...
heart comment 0
Rescue Operation Resumes for Missing Hikers on Mount Matang

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Rescue Operation Resumes for Missing Hikers on Mount Matang
Plainedge High School Mourns the Tragic Loss of Senior Student Dylan Nuccio

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Plainedge High School Mourns the Tragic Loss of Senior Student Dylan Nuccio
Runway Collision at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport Causes Major Disruption

By BNN Correspondents

Runway Collision at Tokyo's Haneda Airport Causes Major Disruption
Uniondale Tragedy: Drunken Driver Claims Life of 6-Year-Old in Car Crash

By Muhammad Jawad

Uniondale Tragedy: Drunken Driver Claims Life of 6-Year-Old in Car Crash
Latest Headlines
World News
Dillon Jones Secures Fourth Big Sky Player of the Week Award
15 seconds
Dillon Jones Secures Fourth Big Sky Player of the Week Award
ICHS Foundation Opens Registration for 2024 Lunar New Year 5K
33 seconds
ICHS Foundation Opens Registration for 2024 Lunar New Year 5K
San Diego Officials Eye Seats on Party Central Committees
34 seconds
San Diego Officials Eye Seats on Party Central Committees
Lethbridge Mayor Outlines City's Priorities for 2024: Tackling Addiction, Housing, Water Scarcity and Budget Challenges
34 seconds
Lethbridge Mayor Outlines City's Priorities for 2024: Tackling Addiction, Housing, Water Scarcity and Budget Challenges
Jose Alvarado: The New Game-Changer for the New Orleans Pelicans
35 seconds
Jose Alvarado: The New Game-Changer for the New Orleans Pelicans
Carlito's Unexpected Appearance and Victory at WWE NXT's New Year's Evil
36 seconds
Carlito's Unexpected Appearance and Victory at WWE NXT's New Year's Evil
Former Health Minister Accused of Nepotism in Daughter's Appointment
40 seconds
Former Health Minister Accused of Nepotism in Daughter's Appointment
Tundra Esports Releases Majority Dota 2 Roster: Uncertainty and Speculations Abound
48 seconds
Tundra Esports Releases Majority Dota 2 Roster: Uncertainty and Speculations Abound
Bangor High School Girls' Basketball Team Stages Remarkable Comeback to Defeat Oxford Hills
3 mins
Bangor High School Girls' Basketball Team Stages Remarkable Comeback to Defeat Oxford Hills
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
36 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app