Ontario’s Aggregate Industry: A Hotbed of Legal Violations and Unchecked Environmental Damage

In a revealing expose, the Auditor General of Ontario presented a report on the management of aggregate resources in Ontario, unearthing rampant legal violations within the aggregate industry and the provincial government’s inability to safeguard against the ruinous effects of gravel mining. The 57-page document, made public on December 6, 2023, throws light on a trend of environmental degradation driven by corporate avarice, extending beyond the controversial Toronto-area Greenbelt.

Aggregate Resources Act: A Toothless Tiger?

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF), custodian of the Aggregate Resources Act (ARA), has come under fire in the report. The ARA, intended to strike a balance between the demand for aggregates and the need to regulate operations to mitigate their social and environmental impacts, has been found toothless in the face of industry violations. The report criticizes the MNRF’s ineffective enforcement of the legislation, with licenses for pits and quarries often predicated on plans that minimize potential damage—a practice ominously termed ‘green-washing‘.

Industry Self-reporting: A Façade for Violations

The report underscores that violations of the ARA are widespread and industry self-reporting is more a façade than a reliable regulatory mechanism. The lack of a robust process to guarantee the rehabilitation of pits and quarries post-extraction further magnifies these violations. This lackadaisical approach to legislation enforcement by the MNRF raises serious questions about the viability of the ARA in safeguarding the environment and public interests from the harmful effects of aggregate mining.

An Unsustainable Stewardship

The Auditor General’s report also notes that the MNRF’s current stewardship of aggregate resources is both financially and environmentally unsustainable. This is evident in the City of Ottawa, where 110 licensed pits and quarries span over 10,000 acres, despite an acknowledged oversupply of aggregates. This imbalance between supply and demand, coupled with the absence of a stringent compliance mechanism, creates a conducive environment for violations, proving detrimental to both the economy and the environment.