Business

Ontario’s 2023 Regulatory Changes: A Reshaping of Multiple Sectors

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:28 am EST
The dawn of the New Year brings with it a raft of regulatory changes in Ontario, set to influence multiple sectors and touch the lives of its residents. These landmark revisions, scheduled for 2023, will reshape the province’s landscape in ways that promise to be transformative.

Insurance Rules and Gas Tax Cuts

One significant alteration is the introduction of optional direct compensation property damage (DCPD) coverage for drivers. This move could potentially lessen insurance expenditures for owners of older vehicles, but may expose them to the risk of bearing repair costs in the aftermath of a collision. In another development, the province has extended gas and fuel tax rate reductions until June 30, 2024. This measure has reportedly saved households an average of $260 annually.

Changes in Temp Agencies and Child-Care Safety

Temporary help agencies and recruiters in Ontario will, from July 1, require licensing to operate. Non-compliance could result in severe penalties, including fines of up to $50,000 or a lifetime ban on operations. Child care safety has also been addressed, with mandatory policies being implemented for scenarios where children do not arrive or are not picked up as planned.

Minimum Wage Increase and Cannabis Retail Expansion

The province is set to raise the minimum wage for early childhood educators to $23.86 an hour in an effort to retain staff and is working towards establishing $10 a day child care. The minimum wage is also slated for another increase in October 2024, though the exact amount remains uncertain. Ontario is also broadening the cannabis retail market, allowing operators to manage up to 150 storefronts and banning the cultivation of cannabis in homes offering child care.

New Fines and Vaping Tax

New penalties will be imposed for the unauthorized access or sharing of personal health information. A tax on vaping will also be enforced, which will double the existing federal duty rates on vaping products. To address teacher shortages, the Ontario College of Teachers is mandated to decide on internationally trained teacher applications within 60 days. The Better Schools and Student Outcomes Act will streamline processes for building schools and managing surplus school board property.

Tow Truck Industry Reforms

Finally, the tow truck industry will see significant changes with the province taking over certification responsibilities, setting training and safety standards, and introducing new customer rights. These sweeping changes, affecting disparate sectors, reflect Ontario’s commitment to its citizens’ welfare, marking a decisive step towards a more equitable, secure, and prosperous future.

Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

