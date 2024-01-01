en English
Automotive

Ontario’s 2023 Legislative Changes: Impacts on Finances, Industries, and Daily Life

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:47 am EST
Ontario, the heart of Canada’s industrial and financial sectors, is set to undergo several transformative legislative changes in 2023 that will significantly impact its residents’ daily life and various industries across the province. These changes range from insurance rules for drivers to regulations for temp agencies, child-care safety rules, and even modifications for the burgeoning cannabis retail sector.

Shifting Insurance Rules and Gas Tax Cuts

Drivers in Ontario are now presented with the option to opt out of direct compensation property damage (DCPD) coverage. This policy change could potentially lead to cost savings for owners of older cars, but it also leaves them liable for vehicle repairs if they’re not at fault in a collision. In addition, the gas and fuel tax rate cuts have been extended until June 30, 2024, enabling the average household to save an estimated $260 annually.

Child-Care Safety and Pay Increase for Educators

The new legislation mandates child-care operators to implement a safe arrival program to address situations where children do not arrive or are not picked up as expected, thereby enhancing safety protocols. Early childhood educators are set to receive a pay rise, with their minimum wage increasing to $23.86 per hour. Further increases are planned until 2026, reflecting the province’s commitment to the importance of early education.

New Rules for Temp Agencies and Cannabis Retailers

Temporary help agencies and recruiters will now need to be licensed, with massive fines imposed for non-compliance. This measure is aimed at ensuring fair and ethical practices within the industry. The cannabis retail sector will see a significant expansion, with retailers now permitted to operate up to 150 storefronts. However, a new prohibition on home cannabis cultivation in child care homes has been introduced, reflecting a cautious approach towards the intersection of cannabis and child care.

Privacy Safeguards and New Vaping Tax

The Ontario government has introduced fines for improper access or sharing of personal health information, bolstering privacy safeguards for patients. At the same time, a new vaping tax will increase the cost of vaping products, possibly as a measure to curb usage among younger demographics.

Changes Across Education and Towing Industry

The Ontario College of Teachers is now required to make decisions on internationally trained teacher applications within a 60-day timeframe, speeding up the hiring process. In the towing sector, the province will take over certification of tow truck operators, drivers, and vehicle storage operators, exempting them from municipal business licensing by-laws and introducing new customer rights for towing services. The minimum wage in Ontario is also set to rise in October 2024, with the exact increase to be determined in due course.

Automotive Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

