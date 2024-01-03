en English
Canada

Ontario Woman Arrested for Assaulting Paramedics, Charged with Health Services Intimidation

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:02 am EST
A woman aged 41 from Bancroft, Ontario, has been apprehended and is facing multiple charges after allegedly assaulting two paramedics. The incident, which took place on a Tuesday evening just before 6:30 p.m., led to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responding to a distress call from a residence.

Charges Laid

The woman, identified as Jill Price, has been indicted with two counts of assault and two counts of intimidation correlating to health services, which includes impeding a health professional. Furthermore, she has been charged with one count of assault involving a weapon and another count of issuing threats to cause death or inflict bodily harm.

Paramedics Assaulted in the Line of Duty

The charges were laid following reports from the two paramedics who claimed they had been assaulted while on duty in Bancroft. The assault on frontline healthcare workers, especially in the midst of a pandemic, is an alarming issue that raises grave concerns about their safety and the respect accorded to the essential services they provide.

Legal Proceedings

Following the incident, Price was detained and is presently in custody. She is scheduled to make a court appearance in Belleville on January 3, 2024, as per the OPP report. The outcome of this case could send a strong message to the public about the repercussions of assaulting and intimidating health professionals.

Canada Crime
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

