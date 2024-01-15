Ontario Students Shine in VEX Robotics Championship at Cambrian College

In an unprecedented move, Sudbury's Cambrian College's eDome turned into a buzzing arena of innovation and competition as it hosted the qualification rounds for the VEX Robotics Championship. This marked the first instance of the college hosting such an event, a fact highlighted by engineer and professor Jim Allman.

Student Teams Across Ontario Compete

Teams hailing from various cities - Sault Ste. Marie, Ottawa, Oakville, Toronto, and Brampton - participated in the competition. Middle school and high school students showcased their technical prowess, vying for a coveted spot at the provincial and world championships. The competition involved launching triangular foam pieces into a court and moving them into a goal for points. The qualification rounds saw teams randomly paired to collaborate, earn points, and win matches.

Selection and Championship

The competition reached a new high as the top 16 teams selected their partners from the remaining teams for subsequent rounds. It culminated in the declaration of two tournament champions, who secured an automatic place in the provincial championships. However, the arena for potential winners was not limited to them. Other teams also had the opportunity to qualify based on their cumulative season points.

Emphasizing STEM Education and Business Management

The VEX Robotics Championship was not just about winning. It was also about emphasizing STEM education, fostering a learning environment where students could also manage business aspects like website operations and scheduling. Coaches were present but had a minimal role, offering logistical support only, thus allowing the students to enjoy a sense of independence and demonstrate their skills and acumen.

All tournament standings and information are available on the VEX Robotics Tournament website, marking a significant step in promoting STEM education and competitive spirit among Ontario students.