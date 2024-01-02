en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Ontario Soil Network: Championing Soil Health and Sustainable Farming

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:18 am EST
Ontario Soil Network: Championing Soil Health and Sustainable Farming

Imagine a network of farmers in southern Ontario, tilling the earth and planting their crops, all with one common goal: to improve soil health and reduce carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) emissions. This is the vision of the Ontario Soil Network (OSN) under the leadership of their Executive Director, Tori Waugh. The OSN is a collective committed to promoting soil health and sustainable farming practices among farmers in southern Ontario.

The Importance of Soil Health

Soil health is not just about producing quality food; it is about the intricate relationship between the soil, water, climate, and the multitude of variables that affect their performance. It is a global movement which demands public awareness and support. Organizations like Alternative Land Use Services (ALUS) have been instrumental in delivering ecosystem services related to soil management. The commitment to integrated soil health has never been more important.

The Role of OSN and Tori Waugh

Tori Waugh’s work revolves around using soil science, adult education, facilitation, and conflict management to help farmers adopt and advocate for better soil management practices within their communities. Her passion for soil health and community organizing is transforming negative attitudes towards new farming approaches into community-building moments. The OSN provides a platform for farmers to share their experiences and support each other through the challenges of transition, offering a sense of community and resilience against resistance to change.

The Impact of OSN

Under Waugh’s leadership, the OSN has reached an estimated 2,500 Ontario farmers, impacting soil management across 180,000 acres. The network’s primary aim is to reduce agricultural CO2e emissions, which stood at 72.7 MT in Canada in 2019. This is achieved by encouraging the rebuilding of organic matter in soils, which leads to the sequestration of more carbon. In turn, this approach not only reduces emissions but also enhances food quality, yield, and sustainability.

Future prospects

Waugh emphasizes the importance of community building and mentorship in driving positive change in the agricultural sector. With the OSN preparing to extend its influence across Canada, there is a palpable sense of hope for the future. The journey that began with a passion for addressing food insecurity has led Waugh to a career focused on soil health. It is a journey that is making a significant difference, one farm at a time.

0
Agriculture Canada Environmental Science
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Drop in Tur Prices in Karnataka and Maharashtra Markets Eases Inflation Concerns

By Rafia Tasleem

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to Speak at 2024 Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit

By Wojciech Zylm

Unveiling Cotton's Resistance Mechanisms Against Verticillium Wilt and Enhancing Fiber Quality

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Jing Hai 004: A Revolution in Mariculture with Advanced Biometrics Technology

By Aqsa Younas Rana

UK's Agricultural Sector Faces Decline in Young Farmers: A Crisis in t ...
@Agriculture · 9 mins
UK's Agricultural Sector Faces Decline in Young Farmers: A Crisis in t ...
heart comment 0
Marbleseed Organic Farming Conference: Fostering Resilient Organic Farming Communities

By Saboor Bayat

Marbleseed Organic Farming Conference: Fostering Resilient Organic Farming Communities
Gardening Experts Warn Against Composting Cooked Food and Coal Ash

By BNN Correspondents

Gardening Experts Warn Against Composting Cooked Food and Coal Ash
Phosphate Fertilizers Market to Reach US$78.4 Billion by 2030 Amid Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Phosphate Fertilizers Market to Reach US$78.4 Billion by 2030 Amid Challenges
UMAMI Bioworks Advisor Advocates for Sustainable Cultivated Meat

By Israel Ojoko

UMAMI Bioworks Advisor Advocates for Sustainable Cultivated Meat
Latest Headlines
World News
Philip Poole Appointed as First Head Coach of Super League Carolina
41 seconds
Philip Poole Appointed as First Head Coach of Super League Carolina
Jen Coleman's Inspiring Health Transformation: From 309 lbs to 165 lbs Amid Lymphoma Battle
41 seconds
Jen Coleman's Inspiring Health Transformation: From 309 lbs to 165 lbs Amid Lymphoma Battle
Peter Shalulile Outscores Top Global Players: A Testament to African Football
49 seconds
Peter Shalulile Outscores Top Global Players: A Testament to African Football
Ex-Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Senator Panfilo Lacson Praise Supreme Court's Rules on Anti-Terrorism Act
55 seconds
Ex-Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Senator Panfilo Lacson Praise Supreme Court's Rules on Anti-Terrorism Act
Iraq's National Security Council Charts Course for 2024 Amid Regional Tensions
1 min
Iraq's National Security Council Charts Course for 2024 Amid Regional Tensions
BACP Withdraws Column on Jewish Trauma, Igniting Discourse on Silencing Jewish Voices
1 min
BACP Withdraws Column on Jewish Trauma, Igniting Discourse on Silencing Jewish Voices
Lopez Obrador Addresses Violence Criticism, Affirms Commitment to Projects' Success
1 min
Lopez Obrador Addresses Violence Criticism, Affirms Commitment to Projects' Success
Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Modi and BJP Over Escalating Violence in Manipur
1 min
Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Modi and BJP Over Escalating Violence in Manipur
Tomiwa Durojaiye Enters NCAA Transfer Portal, Testing Mountaineers' Limits
1 min
Tomiwa Durojaiye Enters NCAA Transfer Portal, Testing Mountaineers' Limits
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app