Ontario Soil Network: Championing Soil Health and Sustainable Farming

Imagine a network of farmers in southern Ontario, tilling the earth and planting their crops, all with one common goal: to improve soil health and reduce carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) emissions. This is the vision of the Ontario Soil Network (OSN) under the leadership of their Executive Director, Tori Waugh. The OSN is a collective committed to promoting soil health and sustainable farming practices among farmers in southern Ontario.

The Importance of Soil Health

Soil health is not just about producing quality food; it is about the intricate relationship between the soil, water, climate, and the multitude of variables that affect their performance. It is a global movement which demands public awareness and support. Organizations like Alternative Land Use Services (ALUS) have been instrumental in delivering ecosystem services related to soil management. The commitment to integrated soil health has never been more important.

The Role of OSN and Tori Waugh

Tori Waugh’s work revolves around using soil science, adult education, facilitation, and conflict management to help farmers adopt and advocate for better soil management practices within their communities. Her passion for soil health and community organizing is transforming negative attitudes towards new farming approaches into community-building moments. The OSN provides a platform for farmers to share their experiences and support each other through the challenges of transition, offering a sense of community and resilience against resistance to change.

The Impact of OSN

Under Waugh’s leadership, the OSN has reached an estimated 2,500 Ontario farmers, impacting soil management across 180,000 acres. The network’s primary aim is to reduce agricultural CO2e emissions, which stood at 72.7 MT in Canada in 2019. This is achieved by encouraging the rebuilding of organic matter in soils, which leads to the sequestration of more carbon. In turn, this approach not only reduces emissions but also enhances food quality, yield, and sustainability.

Future prospects

Waugh emphasizes the importance of community building and mentorship in driving positive change in the agricultural sector. With the OSN preparing to extend its influence across Canada, there is a palpable sense of hope for the future. The journey that began with a passion for addressing food insecurity has led Waugh to a career focused on soil health. It is a journey that is making a significant difference, one farm at a time.