Ontario Shines as New Filming Destination for Amazon Prime's 'Reacher' Season 2

In a surprising twist, Skydance Television chose Ontario, Canada, as the filming location for the second season of its Amazon Prime series "Reacher," deviating from the show's original setting in Georgia. This strategic decision was influenced by a combination of factors, including Ontario's favorable exchange rate, generous tax credits, and diverse topography, which proved crucial in bringing the varied settings of "Reacher" Season 2 to life.

Ontario's reputation for being film-friendly, with its hospitable residents and seamless logistics, was also a significant draw. This was evident in the successful filming of complex scenes at Hamilton International Airport. The province has been a popular choice for film and TV production since the late 1980s, often doubling as various U.S. cities. Despite New York introducing its own tax incentives in 2004, Ontario continues to attract productions with its versatility and cost-effectiveness.

Ontario: The Chameleon of Film Locations

Toronto, in particular, has been a stand-in for numerous global cities due to its diverse architecture and relatively affordable production costs. For instance, "Loser" portrayed New York City, "The Incredible Hulk" recreated Manhattan, and "Grey Gardens" mimicked the Hamptons, all using Toronto as their backdrop.

Ontario's capital, Ottawa, has also gained popularity as a go-to location for Christmas movies. Meanwhile, Hamilton, Ontario, with its resemblance to smaller versions of Pittsburgh or Detroit, offers an ideal setting for a variety of projects. Guillermo del Toro is among the renowned directors who have utilized Hamilton's unique urban landscape.

Promoting Diversity and Inclusivity in Ontario's Film Industry

The province's thriving film and TV industry is further bolstered by organizations like POV Film. With a focus on training and promoting diversity among economically disadvantaged and underrepresented groups, POV Film plays a vital role in nurturing talent and fostering inclusivity in the industry.

Attractive Production Incentives: A Winning Formula

Ontario's production incentives, including a 35% refundable tax credit on labor expenditures and additional federal credits, make it an attractive destination for filmmakers. Ontario Creates, the province's film and TV office, provides valuable assistance to producers, helping them navigate location scouting and leverage the available production benefits.

As the world of film and TV continues to evolve, Ontario stands as a beacon of adaptability and opportunity. With its diverse locations, favorable financial incentives, and commitment to inclusivity, the province is poised to remain a leading player in the global film industry.

In the grand scheme of things, Skydance Television's decision to film "Reacher" Season 2 in Ontario is not just a strategic move; it's a testament to the province's enduring appeal and adaptability in the ever-changing landscape of film and television production.