Ontario Securities Commission Unveils 2024 Seniors Expert Advisory Committee

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) has unveiled the composition of its Seniors Expert Advisory Committee (SEAC) for 2024, marking a crucial step in addressing the unique challenges faced by the province’s senior investors. The SEAC is designed to counsel the OSC on securities-related policy, operational education, and outreach activities, all tailored to meet the needs of Ontario’s older investors.

Unveiling a Diverse Committee

Composed of professionals from a variety of sectors, including finance, law, academia, medicine, and seniors’ advocacy, the SEAC is set to meet four to six times over the course of the year. Each member will serve a one-year term, bringing their distinct expertise to the table in support of the OSC’s ongoing efforts to understand and cater to the unique needs of older investors.

Safeguarding Senior Investors

The committee’s members include Ken Kivenko, president of Kenmar Associates; Laura Tamblyn Watts, CEO of CanAge; Terri Williams, former head of the OSC’s Investor Education Fund and a now-retired seniors’ advocate; and Marta Hajek, executive director of Elder Abuse Prevention Ontario (EAPO). These individuals, among others, bring with them a wealth of experience in areas such as securities law, tax, compliance, securities litigation, geriatrics, and investor advocacy.

Aiming for Enhanced Protection and Education

By integrating such a broad spectrum of experts, the OSC aims to boost the protection and education provided to senior investors within the investment community. The move signifies the OSC’s commitment to ensuring that Ontario’s older investors are equipped with the necessary tools and knowledge to make informed investment decisions. This initiative aligns with the OSC’s broader goal of enhancing investor protection and fostering fair and efficient capital markets.