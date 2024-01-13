Ontario Police Officers Cleared by SIU in Complex Hospital Arrest

In a recent development, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has absolved three Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers of any charges connected to a convoluted arrest at South Huron Hospital in Exeter, Huron County last September. The arrest involved a 41-year-old man who was under the influence of cocaine and displayed erratic behavior in a restaurant parking lot. He was subsequently taken to the hospital for examination.

Unusual Turn of Events

The situation took a bizarre turn when the man became paranoid, tried to defecate in a public trash bin, and barricaded himself in a hospital washroom. During the standoff, he climbed into the ceiling and clung onto the ductwork. This precarious positioning led hospital staff and police officers to place mattresses underneath him to cushion a potential fall.

Delusional Behavior and Consequences

Despite hours of negotiation, the individual’s mental state deteriorated, and he attempted to set the insulation on fire. This act triggered the hospital’s sprinkler system, leading to the temporary closing of the emergency department. Early efforts to extract the man from the ceiling led to his fall, resulting in three fractured ribs.

SIU’s Verdict

The SIU found that the man had deliberately caused damage and was a potential threat to himself and others. The director of the SIU mentioned that while it was unclear exactly when the injuries occurred, the force applied by the officers was deemed legally justified given the circumstances.