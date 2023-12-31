Ontario Police and Operation Red Nose Quinte Gear Up for a Safer New Year’s Eve

In the twilight hours of the year, as the world prepares to bid farewell to 2023, law enforcement agencies in Belleville and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are bracing themselves for a crucial task. The mission at hand is to ensure the safety of the roads, a task they plan to accomplish through the RIDE program checks designed to deter and apprehend impaired drivers on New Year’s Eve.

Staggering Statistics and a Sobering Video

The OPP has brought to light a grim tableau of the past year’s impaired driving incidents. A video shared on the platform previously known as Twitter paints a stark picture of the toll taken by impaired driving. The OPP reported a whopping 10,000 charges for impaired driving in 2023, marking a 16 percent upsurge from the preceding year. Notably, the repercussions of these incidents were far-reaching, with 49 fatalities due to drug or alcohol-related crashes and nearly 400 individuals losing their lives in vehicular accidents across Ontario in the course of the year.

Operation Red Nose Quinte: A Beacon of Hope

Amid this bleak scenario, Operation Red Nose Quinte emerges as a beacon of hope. This initiative is set to offer free rides to individuals within Belleville or Trenton during the New Year’s Eve celebrations. The service, which also extends to vehicles, aims to ensure safe transportation back home for everyone. Although the service is free, the program does encourage donations. The organizers have made further information available on their official website.

RIDE Checks: A Proactive Measure

The Belleville police, along with their counterparts in southern Simcoe County and Barrie, are urging people to plan sober and safe rides home on New Year’s Eve. The South Simcoe police have already laid 23 impaired-driving-related charges in December, with 13 individuals arrested for alleged alcohol or drug-impaired driving incidents. Furthermore, 11 people have received license suspensions. The Barrie police, too, will be conducting RIDE checks to ensure road safety. They have already taken action earlier this month, arresting two individuals for impaired driving.