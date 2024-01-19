Ontario NDP Leader Visits Terrace Bay, Advocates for Pulp Mill's Future

Ontario's New Democratic Party (NDP) leader, Marit Stiles, recently visited Terrace Bay, a community profoundly impacted by the indefinite idling of the Terrace Bay AV pulp mill. The mill's uncertain future has not only clouded the lives of its employees but also sent waves of concern rippling through neighbouring towns and the broader provincial economy.

Meeting Stakeholders, Seeking Solutions

During her visit, Stiles engaged with various stakeholders, including union representatives, local residents, business owners, and officials from neighbouring towns. The conversations revolved around the mill's significant role in the regional economy and the urgent need for government intervention to explore practical solutions to keep it operational.

Structural Issues and Worker Exodus

Local 665 United Steel Workers (USW) president, Stephen Downey, shed light on the mill's structural issues. He highlighted a non-operational boiler as a critical concern, underscoring the necessity for substantial investment to rectify the situation. Notably, Downey mentioned that the mill's indefinite idling has prompted some workers to seek employment elsewhere, with many eyeing opportunities in the burgeoning mining sector.

The NDP's Stance

Through the course of her visit, Stiles emphasized the importance of maintaining jobs and opportunities in Northern Ontario. She also stressed affordable housing's pivotal role in retaining residents in the region. The NDP, under her leadership, is considering all options, including the possibility of worker-ownership of the mill, to prevent its closure. Stiles also underlined the urgency of action to prevent the escalation of costs and the loss of skilled workers to other industries.

MPP Lise Vaugeois Advocacy

Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) Lise Vaugeois has also been actively involved in advocating for the affected individuals. She has been investigating the necessary steps to restart the mill, reinforcing the belief that the mill is the backbone of Terrace Bay. The closure of the mill would have far-reaching economic impacts, resonating beyond the immediate community.

In tandem with these efforts, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and candidate Yuk-Sem Won have pledged their support for the 400 workers affected by the mill's idling. Their criticism of the lack of support from the local Liberal MP has led them to call for federal intervention to resolve the mill's uncertain future. The NDP is advocating for comprehensive employment insurance coverage and reforms to support the affected workers during this ongoing crisis.