Ontario MPP Raises Alarm Over International Student Recruitment Practices

The Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) for Nipissing, Victor Fedeli, has voiced apprehensions about the current practices of international student recruitment in Ontario, Canada. Fedeli has called upon the Federal government to tackle predatory recruitment and has underscored the necessity of a strategic approach to recruitment and placement that resonates with the labor market demands of Ontario, especially in the realm of skilled trades.

A Focus on Skilled Trades

Fedeli emphasizes the importance of aligning the education of international students with the province's economic needs while preserving the stability of the postsecondary sector. He has been in active discussions with the presidents of both Canadore and Nipissing universities about the impending crisis that could stem from the necessity to curtail international student enrollment.

The Impact of Reduced Enrollment

Although these institutions have developed proposals to address such a situation, Fedeli acknowledges that a decrease in international students could have serious repercussions. These include the potential elimination of programs in postsecondary schools, a concern echoed by the Sault College president regarding his institution.

International Student Program Changes

These apprehensions arise in the wake of recently announced changes to Ontario's international student program, including a decrease in study permits for international undergraduate students. International students from India, among others, have expressed their disappointment, highlighting the challenges they encounter in securing accommodation and part-time jobs, and the added strain on the housing system and services due to the surge of international students.

New Measures Announced

Concerns have also been raised by Immigration Minister Marc Miller, and colleges and universities throughout Ontario have reacted to the new visa cap. In response, the Ontario government has announced new measures to address the housing and partnership issues associated with international students.