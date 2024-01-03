Ontario Mining Companies Remain Optimistic Amidst Falling Nickel Prices

On the first day of 2024, the price of nickel had plummeted to approximately $7.42 US per pound, a significant drop from nearly $14 a year earlier. This downturn was primarily due to the surge in nickel production from Indonesia. However, mining companies in northeastern Ontario, such as Magna Mining, remain confident in their operations despite the decline in nickel prices.

Continued Production Amidst Falling Prices

Magna Mining, with its Shakespeare and Crean Hill mines, plans to continue with production and test mining. According to Vice President Paul Fowler, the company can still maintain profitability despite the drop in prices. Fowler attributes the decline to revised expectations for electric vehicle nickel consumption and the surge in Indonesian nickel production, which is predominantly Chinese-owned and relies heavily on coal for processing.

This production method may affect the inclusion of Indonesian nickel in North American and Western electric vehicle production chains due to political and environmental concerns. Fowler emphasizes the importance of the source and production methods of nickel as the world becomes increasingly concerned about greenhouse gas emissions.

Resilience and Support Bolstering Confidence

Fowler also notes the resilience of Sudbury’s mining infrastructure, which benefits from byproducts like copper and precious metals that reduce nickel production costs. Additionally, the mining industry is being buoyed by government support such as the Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund, further bolstering confidence.

Reflecting this optimism, Agnico Eagle, traditionally a gold miner, has entered the nickel sector with an investment in Canada Nickel. The company is developing the Crawford nickel sulphide deposit in Timmins, aligning with Agnico Eagle’s strategic commitment to critical minerals and its existing operations in Ontario and Quebec.

Further Developments and Optimism in the Mining Sector

Other companies are also optimistic about the mining prospects in Ontario and Quebec. For example, Sparton Resources Inc. has closed a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of C$207,000, which will be used for the exploration of Critical Metals projects in Ontario and Quebec. MTM Critical Metals Limited has intercepted further significant TREO mineralization in diamond drilling at its Pomme REE Niobium carbonatite project in Quebec.

Similarly, Panther Metals PLC is optimistic about the nickel mining prospects in Ontario. The company is focusing on mineral exploration in its multi-project portfolio in the Province of Ontario, with a strategic emphasis on the Obonga Project. The Obonga Greenstone Belt, with its emerging VMS Camp status, is strategically positioned close to national railroad transport links and the industrial port city of Thunder Bay.