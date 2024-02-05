Ontario Line Construction in Leslieville: Metrolinx's Support Initiatives and Community Response

The tranquility of Leslieville, Toronto, a neighborhood cherished for its peacefulness, is currently disrupted by the colossal construction activities for the Ontario Line. A 16-kilometer transit project with 15 stops, the Ontario Line's development has been a cause of concern for locals like Edward Walker, who reports significant vibrations from heavy equipment operating near his residence.

City Intervention and Metrolinx's Support Initiatives

The city's transit expansion division has taken note of the situation. In a recent report, it detailed the plans rolled out by Metrolinx, the agency in charge of the transit project, to aid communities and businesses affected by the construction. The initiatives include a pledge to provide $10,000 to each Business Improvement Area (BIA) for marketing purposes during the construction phase. In addition, Metrolinx plans to engage extensively with the community through meetings, pop-ups, and canvassing.

Community Expectations and Responses

Deputy Mayor Ausma Malik emphasized the importance of Metrolinx meeting the community's expectations. She stressed the need for more detailed engagement concerning construction timelines and commitments. Meanwhile, the BOLD Community Coalition, a local organization, is seeking improved communication from Metrolinx. The group is particularly interested in details about station footprints and the preservation of green space, which they believe has not been adequately addressed.

Project Overview

The Ontario Line, a project announced by the PC government in 2019, is expected to cost nearly $11 billion and be operational by 2030. It was designed to enhance transit across the city, but its construction has sparked debates about community impact and support. While Metrolinx has taken steps to mitigate these concerns, community members and businesses continue to seek further clarity and support as they adapt to the changes brought about by this ambitious project.