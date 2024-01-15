Ontario Launches 'Investigations Unit' to Address Issues in Nursing Homes

In a decisive move following the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ontario has mobilized an 'investigations unit' to scrutinize and rectify serious issues plaguing nursing homes. This unit, which was formed under the Fixing Long-Term Care Act of 2022, comprises 10 investigators endowed with considerable authority—including the power to lay provincial charges and refer cases to prosecutors.

Response to Ombudsman's Report

The province's initiative is a response to the Ombudsman's report, which disparaged the ministry for its lack of preparedness during the initial wave of the pandemic. The report put forward 76 recommendations to improve the long-term care system. Ontario, which hosts over 600 nursing homes, has responded by doubling its team of inspectors to 344 in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Critics Call for More Action

However, critics such as New Democrat MPP Wayne Gates, argue that the government's measures are merely scratching the surface of a deeper problem. Gates, along with others, contends that tangible improvements necessitate increased investment in staff and superior working conditions, including a minimum of four hours of care per day for each resident.

Nursing Homes: A Sector in Crisis

The long-term care industry is grappling with daunting challenges, such as staff shortages and high turnover rates, which were exacerbated by the pandemic. Long-term care advocate Vivian Stamatopoulos proposes that better pay and full-time positions could alleviate these issues.

The Role of the New Investigations Unit

The newly formed investigators are tasked with probing serious allegations ranging from abuse or neglect to the falsification of reports. In tandem with the establishment of the investigations unit, the ministry is also implementing new IT systems, financial penalties for infractions, and fees for reinspections to bolster oversight of nursing homes.