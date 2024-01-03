Ontario Land Tribunal Approves Supportive Housing Project in Toronto

The Ontario Land Tribunal, in a recent judgment, has given a green light to the City of Toronto’s plan to construct up to 60 units of supportive housing at 175 Cummer Ave. The decision, released on Tuesday, follows a three-day hearing held in November.

Project Aims to Combat Homelessness

The city’s project aims to provide a pathway for individuals to transition out of homelessness and shelters. The complex is part of the city’s broader strategy to address the escalating housing crisis in Toronto. The decision represents a crucial step in the right direction.

Tribunal Overrules Appeals

Astrid Clos, a member of the tribunal, ruled that the project embodies good planning and serves the public interest. This judgment effectively dismissed the appeals lodged against the project. Appellants included the Bayview Cummer Neighbourhood Association, LiVante Holdings (Cummer) Inc., and Voices of Willowdale. They had expressed concerns about the project’s compatibility with the adjacent senior public housing and the potential impacts on the local green space and parking.

City Moves Forward Despite Opposition

Despite the opposition, the City of Toronto is now proceeding with the construction plans as swiftly as possible. The city plans to issue a request for proposals to find a non-profit housing provider to operate the building once construction is complete. This move underscores the city’s commitment to creating new affordable and supportive homes to mitigate the burgeoning homelessness crisis.