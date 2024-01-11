en English
Canada

Ontario Government Plans to Move ServiceOntario Locations to Staples Stores

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:02 pm EST
Ontario’s government, led by Premier Doug Ford, has announced its intention to transition some ServiceOntario locations to kiosks within Staples stores. This decision is the result of comprehensive consultations and is designed to streamline operations, improve accessibility, and deliver services more cost-effectively. ServiceOntario, a provincial service provider, offers crucial services such as issuing health cards, driving licenses, and renewing license plates.

Details of the Transition

The specific ServiceOntario locations earmarked for closure and subsequent move have not been disclosed. The government, however, has indicated that factors such as store size, availability of parking, and willingness to participate are significant determinants. While the transition is underway, the government has assured Ontarians that there will be no disruption in service. This assurance comes with the plan to open new kiosks in selected Staples stores before any closures. ServiceOntario employees affected by the closures will have an opportunity to work at the new kiosks. Private service providers also hit by the closures are being offered employment opportunities within Staples Canada.

Reaction to the Move

The decision to move ServiceOntario locations to Staples stores has ignited a wave of criticism. One of the most vocal critics is Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner, who argues that this move favors large retailers over small local businesses. He further contends that this initiative distracts the government from tackling more pressing issues such as housing and affordability.

Concerns and Controversies

The closure of ServiceOntario locations and their replacement with Staples kiosks has sparked concern and controversy. There are fears about the potential adverse impact on rural areas, with critics skeptical of the supposed cost-saving benefits. The implications of this form of privatization have also raised eyebrows. Critics, including the opposition NDP and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner, have labeled the move as an attempt to hand over public services to private corporations. They argue that this backroom deal could harm Ontarians in the long run.

Canada
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

