Ontario Government Funds Local Crime Prevention through POC-FLP Grant Program

The Ontario government, in a recent announcement, revealed it will be funding local police departments through the Proceeds of Crime Front-Line Policing (POC-FLP) Grant program. The grant, a provincial initiative, repurposes assets seized during criminal prosecutions to fund various crime prevention projects in communities. Among the beneficiaries are Barrie and South Simcoe police services, set to receive $300,000 and $223,611 respectively.

Funding Crime Prevention

The funds will support a range of initiatives, from the Child and Youth Advocacy Centre of Simcoe/Muskoka Common Ground program in Barrie to the In Our Sights: Taking Aim at Organized Crime initiative in South Simcoe. A total of 23 projects across Ontario will benefit from this funding, marking a significant investment in community safety.

Turning Crime Proceeds into Community Support

Ontario Solicitor General Michael Kerzner highlighted the transformative power of the grant, which utilizes funds seized from criminal activities to bolster community safety efforts. These efforts include preventing crime, protecting communities, supporting victims, educating youth, and raising awareness about a wide range of crimes, including gang violence and hate crimes.

Ontario’s Commitment to Crime Prevention

Since 2018, the Ontario government has invested over $16 million in crime prevention, funding 281 community safety projects through the POC-FLP initiative. This includes investing $300,000 in crime prevention initiatives on Manitoulin Island, supporting the United Chiefs and Council of Manitoulin Anishnaabe Police Service’s Looking to the Future Project. The project is aimed at helping victims, educating youth, and increasing awareness about gang violence and hate crimes.

The Cornwall Police Service has also been slated to receive a three-year grant of $301,615 under the same program to fund its Knowledge First crime-prevention initiatives. These initiatives focus on enhanced training in surveillance and investigations related to human trafficking, opioid/drug offences, firearms offences, and gang-related activity, as well as public education on hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents.