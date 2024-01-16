Ontario Government Funds Community Safety Projects with $6M

The Ontario government has unveiled a new funding initiative aimed at bolstering community projects focusing on reducing organized crime, minimizing hate-motivated incidents, and enhancing school safety. Solicitor General Michael Kerzer announced the initiative during a press conference at the London police headquarters. The funding for these grants, totalling over six million dollars, will be sourced from assets forfeited through criminal prosecutions.

Supporting 23 Community Projects

As part of the initiative, 23 different projects will be supported. The funds will be utilized to foster collaboration between law enforcement agencies and community partners, raising awareness about hate crimes and thwarting gang recruitment efforts. Notably, the Ontario government is investing more than $1.7 million in community-based solutions to thwart hate-motivated crimes across the province. This funding will be delivered through the Safer and Vital Communities (SVC) Grant program.

Grants for Hate-Motivated Crime Prevention

The grant program aims to counter hate-motivated crime, placing a significant focus on cultural, ethnic, and faith-based hate. Successful grant applicants, who must partner with local police services and other organizations, can receive up to $85,000 annually for two years. This initiative comes in response to a reported 20% increase in police-reported hate crimes in 2022 compared to 2021.

Project BUILDS: A Step towards Community Safety

Among the beneficiaries of this funding is the London police who have been allocated $100,000 annually for the next three years. This funding will support Project Bringing Unity in London's Diverse Society (BUILDS), a collaborative effort with Atlohsa Family Healing Services and St. Leonard's Society designed to engage youth in the community. London's Police Chief, Thai Truong, welcomed the initiative, particularly as the city has seen a disconcerting 200% increase in youth arrests for criminal offenses since 2021. Truong emphasized the need for proactive crime prevention and youth investment to ensure community safety.

In a broader context, this funding initiative reflects the Ontario government's commitment to community safety. Over $6 million from the Proceeds of Crime Front-Line Policing Grant program will be distributed to various police services over three years. This effort will support crime prevention, improve school safety, and combat organized crime. Since its inception in 2018, the grant program has provided over $16 million to establish crime prevention initiatives throughout the province.